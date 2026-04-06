Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism sector transformed under ABLP Government

Antigua and Barbuda: Under the leadership of Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party the nation's tourism sector has entered a new phase of growth which is driven by major investments in air travel, cruise infrastructure and high-end hospitality.

Major infrastructural upgrades have been done starting with the V.C. Bird International Airport and the transformation of St. John’s Harbour. All these upgrades have strengthened arrivals and positively impacted the visitor experience. Strategic global partnerships along with targeted marketing and an expanded luxury resort have helped Antigua and Barbuda position as a premier destination, which is loved by everyone.

With the development of the tourism sector, the government is planning for a long term approach. Alongside the development in the tourism sector, the government wants to build the economy by creating jobs, expanding opportunities and reinforcing tourism as a key driver of national growth.

A US$50 million dollar upgrade was done to V.C Bird International Airport. Under all this development the runway was rehabilitated along with Airfield lighting upgrades. Expansion of turn pads was done to better handle larger aircraft and digital modernization of flight display screens, kiosks and check-in counter systems was initiated.

ArriveAntigua.com was launched with insights about the official electronic arrival/departure system. It consists of a faster processing method where the visitors complete the form online and receive a QR code. This development helps in reducing terminal processing time and will be expanded to include seaport arrivals.

Tourism in Barbuda was further expanded through PLH/ Barbuda Ocean Club and the construction of Nobu Resort. A tourism office was also opened in Toronto which was a one stop base for trade, media and marketing. Luxury and Branded Tourism also expanded with MurBee Resorts, Marriott Development, Moon Gate and Nikki Beach Resort and Spa. ABLP also restored Nelson's Dockyard Seawall.

A 535 ft Superyacht Dock was constructed at Falmouth Harbor Marina. Several Upland Developmental Projects were also completed. The waterfront was upgraded with US $30M investment and a new passenger terminal was inaugurated which serves over 800,000 passengers annually. Retail and dining spaces along with day-club concepts have been developed. Home-porting operations allowing more efficient passenger handling were introduced and efforts were taken to turn cruise growth into more local business participation.