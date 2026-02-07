Barbados’ Grantley Adams Airport records busiest year on record with 2.4 million passengers

Grantley Adams International Airport’s operations remain smooth, with experts confirming it is well-equipped to handle growth and any challenges.

Barbados: Grantley Adams International Airport received more than 2.4 million passengers in 2025. According to the airport officials, this is the highest number of passengers that arrived on the island in a single year in the airport's history.

Airport annual passenger arrivals of 2025 have seen an increase of 1.9% from the year 2024. When the numbers are compared to the pre pandemic averages, the airport has seen an increase of 5.2% compared to 2019. This is a major milestone for the airport as they are seeing a significant sustained growth in passengers arrivals at. the airport.

The performance of the Grantley Adams International Airport has seen no negative impacts in the operations which also showcase the airport's well managed systems. As per expert officials, the airport is prepared to handle any situation and absorb the growth of the island.

Additionally, Hadley Bourne Chief Executive officer spoke about the airport's achievements which reflects not only growing scale but success of the organization's efforts and hard work.

He also mentioned that over time the airport industry recognised the Grantley Adams International Airport as a strong representative for the small airport operations. He was proud to announce that other nations look at their system and make it a standard benchmark for their operational excellence.

Furthermore he said that numbers are not the only thing which matters but how it was managed is more important. The airport teams manage the 2.4 million passengers with safety and responsibility which represents the constant efforts of disciplined teams, service continuity and coordination among the airport community.

Bourne extended his most sincere gratitude to the airport staff who were contributing daily to keep the operation stable, safe and service focused. Over the years the Grantley Adams International Airport has firmly and steadily strengthened the governance frameworks and operational capability. From the year of 2022 to 2025 the passenger traffic has grown significantly from 1,500,953 to 2,417,065 reflecting constant yearly growth.

Notably, Grantley Adams International Airport has completed 20 years of their incorporated operations. They have remained consistently focused on safety, service continuity, and reliability.

The airport has delivered record performance which shows growth reinforces which also demand the importance of modernisation in the airport. Barbados became a priority choice for travelling destinations by the traveller which has increased passenger numbers in the Barbados island.

As a result, the establishment has seen increased expectations within the travelers and stakeholders towards the airport experience. This year Grantley Adams International Airport is expected to expand and upgrades to strengthen the airport's ability to deliver a positive experience and to maintain Barbados’ position as a regional player in airport operations and service.