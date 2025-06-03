Grenada features in upcoming episodes of Real Housewives of Atlanta

The next two episodes, airing on June 8th and June 15th, are part of the highly anticipated 16th travel segment of the series.

Grenada: The Real Housewives of Atlanta, a world-renowned television show has featured Grenada in an exciting and thrilling three episodes of the series. The episodes shot at the spice isle displays the vibrant spirit and undeniable beauty of the island. These episodes will air on Bravo TV, and the first one has already been out on June 1st.

The next two episodes will be released on June 8th and June 15th, as part of the 16th highly anticipated travel segment of the series. The episode features the iconic stars of the series exploring Grenada in true Caribbean style and delving into Grenada’s rich culture and indulging in the authentic culinary experiences and taking part in high energy events that are unique to Grenada.

The Grenada Tourism authority highlighted it as a major achievement for the people of Grenada as it opens the door for future global connection.

“With a loyal global viewership and a strong fan base across North America, this collaboration with Bravo presents a powerful platform to position Grenada as the must-visit destination for culturally curious and experience-driven travelers,” the ministry of tourism wrote in a media release.

It was further said that the three episodes will further help Grenada to reach millions of viewers in key source markets that will help attract more visitors to the island. The CEO of Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach highlighted this as a ‘Tremendous Opportunity’ as she emphasized that the episodes offer a window into the heart of Grenada.

“Our food, our music, our celebrations and invite audiences to experience the magic of Grenada for themselves. It’s not just screen tie; it’s storytelling that travels. Special appreciation to Glenda Cox a proud Grenadian and an executive producer of the Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Petra Roach said.

Producer of Real Housewives of Atlanta says its her ‘Dream Come True’

Glenda Cox, who is the executive producer of the Real Housewives of Atlanta also passed a statement and stated the project as her dream.

“Bringing a project to Grenada has always been a dream of mine. I know now that nothing happens before God's timing. I was given the key to the island, and I proudly showed up. This is the first project, but it won’t be the last. Grenada, I love you!” she spoke.

The series has notably been shot across multiple destinations in Grenada which highlights the scenic views and local entrepreneurs that work to deliver an unforgettable experience to the people of Grenada and its sister islands.