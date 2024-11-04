Fire erupts at Harvey Vale in Carriacou; Minister Tevin Andrews addresses issue

The Harvey Vale playing field is notably the place where all the debris is being gathered following Hurricane Beryl.

Grenada: The Harvey Vale playing field in Carriacou caught fire on Sunday night raising concerns among citizens over the cause of the widespread outbreak.

The Minister of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, Tevin Andrews, took to social media to address the rising issue, while stating that the situation is under control. He assured the citizens that he would provide regular updates as the investigation continues.

The Harvey Vale playing field is notably the place where all the debris is being gathered following Hurricane Beryl. This debris allegedly caught fire overnight, causing widespread damage to the area.

The fire broke out of nowhere, raising concerns among authorities and citizens regarding the cause of the fire. Minister Tevin Andrews, in light of this rising issue, stated that the matter is currently under investigation, and new information is coming out as the situation develops.

The incident is currently being handled by the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) and any investigations made by them will be addressed to the citizens.

“The fire is under control for now, and efforts are focused on containing it within the playing field rather than extinguishing it completely. I want to reassure you that there is no immediate danger to the structures in the vicinity,” Minister Tevin Andrews said.

He noted that the fire would be contained within the playfield and would not be extinguished completely, however, he didn’t state any particular motive behind it. He made sure that the buildings and infrastructure nearby the area had no immediate damage and that the water truck was on standby in case an accident occurred.

CITIZEN REACT TO FIRE IN HARVEY VALE

Although the incident has been stated as being under control and not of a major concern by the authorities, users on social media, have expressed their concerns and called it a heinous act.

A user on social media wrote that the fire seemed to be done deliberately, he said, “It seems as though this was done deliberately. Lord help those people! If they are doing this because of politics, they will face the consequences on their own. No politicians will be standing up with them.”

Another user shared his own theory, writing a heartfelt note stating the act to be deeply saddening.

“As someone who loved Carriacou and felt it was the safest and most beautiful place to be during COVID, I am deeply saddened to see this clearly deliberate act of arson. Thankfully, no one was hurt. If there was a justified grievance, this wasn't the way to protest,” the user wrote.

He added, stating that this act would have put lives at risk while people are already hurt with Beryl, which turned the lives of people living in sister islands into a nightmare.

“Quite apart from the fact it could have put lives at risk, it has only achieved the spread of uneasiness and fear around the island. People have hurt enough already and have shown resilience and courage. Beryl was a natural disaster, but brought people together. This fire was a deliberate act that could have caused a further disaster and now could tear the community apart with suspicion and loss of trust in each other. People do have a democratic right to protest, but they should do it without risking or causing harm,” the user added.

While many are raising concerns over the rising incident and stating their opinions, others are thanking Minister Tevin Andrews for addressing the rising issue and posing a hold over all the rumours spreading.

“Thank you for keeping us informed but remember these people don't like Grenada and Carriacou and petty Martinique forward ever backward never we are not going back lord hear my prayers,” a user wrote.

Disclaimer: The update on Fire erupts at Harvey Vale in Carriacou; Minister Tevin Andrews addresses issue is purely written by Associates Times. Interested to know more about the daily happenings in the Caribbean click here.