COVID back in Guyana: Students tested positive at West Ruimveldt Primary School

The health ministry is yet to confirm the rise of COVID cases in Guyana.

Guyana: In a shocking development, the students from a Grade 5 classroom at the West Ruimveldt Primary School have been tested positive for COVID-19, raising concerns among locals as the virus makes an international comeback with a much stronger strain.

The Ministry of Education was notified through a close source to school regarding the development; however, they are yet to take any action on an immediate fumigation of the building. The education ministry has also not yet spoke about COVID in Guyana yet, while many other children have been showing similar symptoms raising serious concerns.

The cases have been confirmed just days after the Ministry of Health released an official statement urging locals to exercise precautions as COVID-19 cases started to rise across the world. The statement was released in response to the announcement made by the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the emergence of a new SARS-CoV-2 variant, designated NB.1.8.1.

WHO said that this variant is ‘under monitoring’ due to a notable increase across the world including the Caribbean.

Symptoms under new variant of COVID-19

Cough Sore throat Nasal congestion Fever Chills Headache Fatigue Shortness of breath Diarrhoea Loss of taste or smell (less common)

Notably, on June 1 reports emerged that a new case of COVID-19 has been reported at the West Demerara Regional Hospital. Later the reports were announced ‘False’ by Dr Frank Anthony, the Minister of Health who urged the citizens to avoid spreading misinformation.

However, the health minister or other relevant authorities are yet to speak on the recent announcement of the new cases confirmed at the West Ruimveldt Primary School. However, the announcement by the school has set the internet ablaze, as the people of Guyana express their concern regarding the recent surge in COVID cases in Guyana.

A user named Charles Smith said, “I have been blessed to never get Covid! Not too many people can’t say that

Covid is very highly contagious disease that are easily to transmitted unfortunately.”

Another user named Debbie Rooplall wrote, “Covid is all over the world right now, who told anyone to stop washing hands and using sanitizer? If you know you have cold wear your mask, don't go about coughing and sneezing in people's face.”