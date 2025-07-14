In the 2022 general elections in St Kitts and Nevis, the PLP promoted a poll claiming it would win by a landslide.

St Kitts and Nevis: A recent poll circulated by the People’s Labour Party (PLP) has once again raised eyebrows over its credibility. The party, known for repeatedly commissioning such polls, is now facing public criticism as their projections have consistently failed to align with actual election results.

During the general elections of St Kitts and Nevis held in 2022, PLP conducted and promoted a poll, claiming it would win the elections with a landslide victory. However, the official results declared that the PLP managed to win just one seat in parliament and was edged out even from the position of the opposition.

On the other hand, St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party marked a landslide victory, securing six out of eleven elected seats. The election results have further underscored concerns around the accuracy and reliability of the PLP’s commissioned polls.

Notably, the PLP was conducted by Don Anderson, a Jamaican pollster who claimed that the former PM Dr Timothy Harris is emerging as the public favorite for national leadership. However, the public in St Kitts and Nevis has questioned the credibility of the poll, stating that these tactics are being used by PLP for manipulating the political framework.

The locals in St Kitts and Nevis also questioned PLP as one of the residents named Kevin Brownw noted, “We remember the last time they pushed these polls before the election—and it turned out to be completely wrong. Why should anyone believe them now?”

Another resident named Noel Francis added, “Doll Anderson poll is so ridiculous, I wouldn’t even call it a poll, I’ll call it a paypal account. Remember Timothy Harris is a maan that cannot be trusted. He needs to listen to some political minds.”

A local shop owner added, “Polls have their place, but when they’re paid for by political parties, especially the same ones that got it wrong before, it’s hard to take them seriously.”

The PLP is also being questioned for their intent behind the repeated use of such polling tactics as critics argued that they are less about measuring public opinion and more about influencing it. Some political analysts described that the approach is an attempt to create a false narrative of support, despite electoral history which showcased the different version.

The latest poll has also raised concerns about the credibility of such tactics that are used to influence and manipulate the opinion of the public. Critics argued that the public should be the ultimate decision-makers and such paid politics must be avoided to enhance the free and fair practice of democratic approach.

The poll is also being viewed as a strategic move to mislead the people of St Kitts and Nevis and create confusion. Critics stated that the PLP must not repeat such tactics that lack credibility and accuracy as these could promote the manipulative political framework which is harmful for the democratic approach of the country.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has also criticized the poll circulated by People’s Labour Party, describing it as paid and manipulative. He noted that similar polls were commissioned by the PLP ahead of the general elections.