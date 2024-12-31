Kate Beckinsale reveals shocking Hollywood struggles: 'Forced to work after miscarriage'

Kate Beckinsale revealed secrets of the work culture that Hollywood follows while extending support to Blake Lively's Lawsuit as she has been through similar harassments, "If You Speak Out, You're F*cked."

Kate Beckinsale, the famous English actor has made shocking revelations about the entertainment industry, stating that she faced sexual assault and harassment at the sets of her movies. Beckinsale made the statement while extending support to Blake Lively in her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

The actress revealed that she was forced to shoot, the very next day after she went through a miscarriage, even though she was bleeding and undergoing physical and mental trauma.

“I've been forced by a publicist that I was employing to do a photoshoot the day after I'd had a miscarriage and I said I can't, I'm bleeding, I don't want to go and change my clothes in front of people that I don't know and do a photo shoot. I'm bleeding out of miscarriage, and she was like you have to or you'll be sued,” Beckinsale revealed in a video she shared on Instagram.

Struggles to fit in Hollywood standards

She then revealed the struggles that Hollywood actresses must go through to fit into the standards set by some of the people in the industry. She mentioned that she has listened to people talking about her looks and how she can be made attractive to the audience.

“That happens to everybody. I was put on such a strict diet and exercise program in one movie that I lost my periods altogether. That's happened twice,” highlighted the actress.

Abuse on sets in Hollywood

Kate Beckinsale also emphasized the unsafe situations and physical abuse she has gone through, while filming different movies. She noted that she had to prove her physical harm through several tests and even MRIs.

“I've been put in a situation, very unsafe fight situation with two, on two different films with two different actors,” Beckinsale stated while recalling an incident.

Work culture in Hollywood

She then added that sometimes a few actors get a different thrill, believing that they can harm anyone legally during a fight sequence. However, she mentioned that these situations have often led her into injuries which she had to prove through MRIs and tests.

She then added that, for all these incidents she was blamed by the cast, “I was gaslit and, made to feel that I was the problem, blamed and ostracized, left out of cast dinners, not spoken to, as soon as I mentioned that there was a problem.”

Kate Beckinsale on Blake Lively’s Lawsuit

Beckinsale while calling the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni controversy noted that she is not aware of either of them, or not even met them. She also noted that she can’t speak on the controversy between them as she was not on the sets. However, she also called that all the things highlighted in Blake Lively’s Lawsuit can be true.