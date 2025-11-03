LIAT Air adds new flights to Punta Cana

The flight will start its journey from Antigua and Barbuda and then arrive at Dominica on Tuesday from 1:00 to 1:40.

Antigua and Barbuda: LIAT Air has added new routes to its fleet from Antigua via Dominica by launching flights to Punta Cana. The flight service will begin on December 9, 2025 and will be operated every Tuesday and Saturday.

The flight will start its journey from Antigua and Barbuda and then arrive at Dominica on Tuesday from 1: 00 to 1: 40. From Dominica, the flight will provide service to Punta Cana with a departure time of 2:10 and an arrival time of 3: 45 every Tuesday.

The return flight will commence from Punta Cana with a departure time of 4:45 and then it will arrive at Dominica with an arrival time of 6:20. The service will further commence from Dominica on Tuesday with a departure time of 6: 50 and then it will arrive at Antigua and Barbuda with an arrival time of 7:30.

The flight service will further commence from Antigua and Barbuda every Saturday with a departure time of 1: 00. It will arrive at Dominica with an arrival time of 1: 40. In addition to that, the flight will further commence from Dominica on Saturday with a departure time of 2: 10 and then arrive at Punta Cana with an arrival time of 3: 45.

Further, the return flight will commence its journey from Punta Cana with a flight service starting Saturday with departure time of 4: 45 and an arrival time of 6: 20. The service will further commence from Dominica with a departure time of 6: 50 on Saturday and the flight will arrive in Antigua and Barbuda with an arrival time of 5: 30 on Saturday.

LIAT Air noted that the service of the flight will arrive in style at the white sands of Punta Cana as tourists will be able to make smooth connections with locals and fellow travelers.