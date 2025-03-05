LIAT 2020 states that the strategic partnership will help the airline expand its connections and presence in various regions and countries.

Antigua and Barbuda: LIAT 2020 joined hands with global industry partner Hahn Air Technologies with an aim to enhance the air connectivity. The partnership will enable travel consultants worldwide to seamlessly book their journey and the issue the flights of the airline, enhancing their travel experience.

According to LIAT 2020, the strategic partnership will enable the airline to foster their connections and footprints in different regions and countries. The Antigua-based carrier also noted that this will also enhance Hahn Air Technologies’ fingertips across 190 markets, aiming to foster their products and offerings in different markets.

With the collaboration, the LIAT 2020 will also be able to integrate in major Global Distribution System (GDSs), providing greater boost to passengers arrival. The agreement has also LIAT 2020 into the partner portfolio of Hahn Air which has included over 350 partner airlines worldwide.

LIAT 2020 also lauded the partnership and called it a significant milestone, noting that it will be contributed towards the rapid expansion. The expansion will be recorded for LIAT 2020 from its launch in August 2024 as they are working to enhance their routes to several different regions from across the globe.

Currently, the airline is serving 13 destinations through a network of 25 routes which will be significant for the collaboration. It will also enhance the footprints of the global industry, promoting their products among the travellers of the LIAT 2020 which will be helpful for the technologies to elevate their passenger capacity.

Hahn Air is a German scheduled, and executive charter airline and it has been offering indirect distribution service to other airlines. It will also provide ticketing solutions for 100,000 travel agencies that are available in 190 different markets.

