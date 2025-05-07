Man found dead in Guyana Mall Pool; Online claims link incident to Adrianna Younge

Since the news broke, it has sparked intense online debate, with many drawing parallels to Adrianna Younge’s death; however, in this case, clear CCTV footage confirms the man died by drowning.

Guyana: An elderly man, named Henry Gardener died at the Toucan Mall in Guyana under suspicious circumstances similar to Adrianna Younge’s death. He was found dead in the mall’s swimming pool, despite being a trained swimmer, he was unable to make an escape.

Since the news is out, it has sparked an immense debate online, netizens citing that the case is similar to how Adrianna died, however, in this case a clear CCTV footage is discovered, clearly showing that the man died out of drowning.

The transparency in Gardener’s case has further provided clarity for justice and an investigation to continue, which was missing in Adrianna’s case and led to a severe protests in Guyana. Several theories have also been pointed out in relation to the case, linking the case to Adrianna Younge’s death.

One of the users claimed that the man might have attempted to demonstrate that Adrianna Younge death was not caused by drowning, however he tragically lost his life in the same act. Authorities have not yet confirmed any such motives, and investigations into the same are ongoing.

According to Onique Persaud, a social media user who claims to be an entrepreneur, writer and visual activist stated that Gardner died, while proving that Adrianna Younge didn’t die out of drowning. She emphasized the act as a ‘tragedy’ stating that no one should have to die to prove injustice.

"This is a video of Henry Gardener, who allegedly recently drowned himself to prove that Adriana Younge did not die at the double day hotel in Guyana. This is a tragedy because no one should have to die to prove an injustice. I pray that our heavenly father shows him mercy and rescues his soul,” she wrote on her social media.

She shared a video of Gardener getting drowned in the swimming pool, which further rose concerns of his death. Persaud, the social media user backed her claims while mentioning that Gardener was a trained swimmer.

“Thankfully, Henry Gardener’s drowning was captured on camera, allowing his family to see exactly what transpired. The footage shows that no foul play was involved. In contrast, Adriana’s parents were never given the same transparency, neither by the Double Day Hotel nor by the police.

Anyone who views the video can clearly see what happens when a person drowns in a pool. Henry’s body was visible. He was a skilled swimmer, yet many believe he was deeply disturbed by what happened to Adriana. Some say this was his way of proving that she did not drown in that pool,” Persaud mentioned in her social media post.

As per reports, Henry Gardener was a handyman and resided at the Toucan Mall. The owner of the mall revealed that he left the deceased near the pool area, and upon arrival next morning at around 7: 20 am, his dead body was discovered in the same pool.

The matter was immediately reported to the police officials, who immediately started their investigation. No marks of violence were seen on the exposed parts of the man’s body, and the body has now been sent to the Pensioner funeral home, for a post-mortem examination to be performed.