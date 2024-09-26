St Kitts and Nevis: Construction progresses on St Peter’s Road with drainage installation

The construction site has started ahead with the pavement of the new road facility and new drains have almost been installed throughout the construction.

St Kitts and Nevis: The construction work at St Peter's to F.T Williams is continuously progressing to reach its final stages of completion. Prime Minister Terrance Drew shared the update over his social media while noting its steady progress.

The construction site has started ahead with the pavement of the new road facility and new drains have almost been installed throughout the construction. The updates were provided by Alexis Hazel, the owner of Rock and Dirt.

Hazel added that they are also working to build retaining walls next to slopes while highlighting them as a crucial element that the authorities will cherish for life. He stated that the construction of these walls is time-consuming but they are dedicated to doing it properly.

He further added that the project has around 95 people on the job and they are putting the infrastructure on the construction site. Hazel added that the Roundabout in St Peters will be unique as 4 lanes will lead to it.

Hazel also extended an apology to the public who are facing issues due to the ongoing construction and the delays that have been caused. He assured that this would not happen again and highlighted that they are committed to delivering the best as he said, “We're not going to be opening this lot of dirt road for the general and public.”

PM Terrance Drew in his social media post highlighted the significance of this project to him while writing, “The rest of the island was resurfaced, and St. Peter’s was excluded. I made a commitment that I would do the St. Peter’s Road, and I am happy it is progressing well.”

Notably, the Prime Minister recently also paid a visit to the construction site to get live updates on the ongoing project where he met several construction workers and the builder to note the rapid changes made on the project.

The St Peter’s to F.T Williams is a 3.86-kilometer road construction that was initiated in January this year with an approximate budget of $31 million. This project was led to provide a smoother flow of traffic across the communities of St Peter’s and F.T Williams.

The newly built roads will connect to the airport further acting as an added advantage for the locals for an easy commute while they head for their travel.