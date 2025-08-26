2025 Junior Pan Am Games: Grenada wins silver and bronze

Grenada closed out its campaign at the 2025 Junior Pan American Games with one silver and one bronze medal in Asunción, Paraguay. On the final day of the games, two athletes represented the country and secured milestones in the track and field event of the championship.



Ahshareah Enoe from Grenada won the medal in the high jump and finished her campaign in second position with a jump of 1.86. Isaiah Patrick secured the bronze medal in the 100 hurdles by positioning them on the third number. He completed the hurdle in 13.73 minutes.



In the Women’s High Jump, Ahshareah delivered a sterling effort to claim the silver medal, clearing 1.86 metres. She finished level on height with Colombia’s Isabel Arboleda, who secured gold on countback, while Canada’s Tricia Madourie earned bronze with a clearance of 1.82m. Enoe’s medal marks another milestone in what has been a breakthrough season for the young Grenadian jumper.



On the track, Isaiah Patrick earned Grenada’s second medal of the day in the Men’s 110m Hurdles, clocking 13.73 seconds to take the bronze medal. The race was won by Yander Herrera of Cuba in 13.60 seconds, with Thiago Dos Santos of Brazil claiming the silver medal.



Notably, Pan Am Games 2025 was the second edition which was held between August 9 and August 23, 2025. It is known as the international multi-sports event for athletes who are in the age between 17 and 22. The participants are selected from the Americas and it is also organized by Panam Sports.



Caribbean countries such as Trinidad and Tobago, Dominica, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda and many more have participated in the game.



Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell extended greetings to the players and added that the athletes have played exceptionally due to which the country has got promising results.