Grenada Breaks Ground on St George Water Supply Expansion Project

The project, executed by NAWASA, stems from collaboration between the Grenadian Government, the Caribbean Development Bank, and the UK Government through the UK Caribbean Infrastructure Fund.

Grenada: In a historic milestone, the government of Grenada officially broke ground for the commissioning of the St George Water Supply Expansion Project in Grenada. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on 2nd July, with a motive to enhance water security, improving wastewater services and increasing the climate resilience for the residents across the community.

The project which is being executed under the National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) is a result of the collaborative efforts between the government of Grenada, the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the United Kingdom Government through the UK Caribbean Infrastructure Fund (UKCIF).

The new project will consist of two major components, Lot 1 which spans from Concord to St George’s and will include the expansion for the Concord Water Treatment Plant, increasing its capacity from 6,00,000 to approximately 1 Gallon per day. Apart from this two new 360,000-gallon storage tanks will be constructed across Moliniere, and a crucial rehabilitation for the check dams and intakes at the Black Bay River will also be carried out. The Lot 1 will also include the construction of the hydrological and meteorological monitoring equipment and upgrades to across two miles of essential water transmission mains.

The Lot 2, which extends from St George to Point Saline will also have major rehabilitation including the installation of approximately seven miles of new potable water mains, along with 1.25 miles of sewer mains within the St George district. Apart from this, three key sewer lift stations which serve the capital and surrounding communities will also be upgraded to improve the efficiency and reliability.

The Southern St George Water Supply Expansion Project will also play a key role in establishing and strengthening NAWASA’s operations. Among the key initiatives planned is the development of a comprehensive IT strategy for NAWASA. Targeted staff training in Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E), implementation of a Gender-Responsive and Socially Inclusive community communications programme is some of the other major initiatives.

NAWASA’s general manager calls it a major upgrade

The Acting General Manager of NAWASA has highlighted the construction of this project as a major upgrade as he said, “This project goes beyond pipes and tanks. It represents a holistic investment in Grenada’s people, infrastructure, and institutions. It will significantly reduce water losses, enhance wastewater services, and future-proof our systems in the face of climate change.”

The project is expected to complete by the first quarter of 2026, with the contractors and authorities working to ensure minimal disruption during the construction part. This is backed with statements from authorities that the project is executed under a comprehensive Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP). A Traffic Management Plan will also be developed in partnership with the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF), which will be then shared with the public in the coming days.