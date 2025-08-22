Treneese Hamilton wins first-ever gold medal for Dominica at 2024 PanAm Junior Games

Roseau, Dominica: Treneese Hamilton won the first-ever gold medal for Dominica at the 2025 PanAm Junior Games that was held in Asunción. While etching history, she made a brilliant throw of 17.21m in the women’ shot put and also secured the position of the national record holder.



After her victory, the Dominica Olympics Committee hosted a press conference and noted that Hamilton participated in the competition for the first time as a junior athlete. The committee also expressed pleasure with her performance and said that this has expressed enthusiasm about competing and finishing her season positively.



Notably, Hamilton also participated in the NACAC Seniro Championships and it has turned out to be her first-senior level meet. It was held in the Bahamas. She also expressed happiness with her performance and noted that the preparations are underway for the upcoming PanAM Junior Games.



Hamilton is also considered a strong contender for a medal as she was one of the top-seeded distances that were entered in the event. She also expressed confidence that her technical skill, ability and determination will lead her towards the championship. With her talent, she is also expected to perform at her best during the competition that will be held in the championship.



She was the last athlete representing Dominica at the games. She will also close out her participation in the event. Notably, the official closing ceremony is scheduled to be held on Saturday, August 23, 2025.



Hamilton and Addison James will bear the flag from the delegation of Dominica during the closing ceremony of the event.



The ASU 2025 Junior Pan America Games is scheduled to commence from August 9 to 23, 2025. It will feature over 4,000 young athletes from 41 countries across the Americas. The competition will feature the games such as cycling, wrestling, gymnastics and shot put, water swimming, golf, field hockey and rugby seven.