BA 2156 cancels flight to Antigua due to technical issue, passengers stranded in Aruba

Travelers expressed frustration over the last-minute cancellation, citing a lack of accommodation due to the peak tourist season.

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-01-21 12:05:46

British Airways flight canceled

Caribbean: British Airways flight BA 2156 cancelled its service to Antigua and Barbuda and London due to some unprecedented technical fault in the aircraft on Monday. Passengers who boarded the flight were stranded at Aruba’s International Airport due to the cancellation orders. 

Travellers were left with no clue about their accommodation as the last-minute cancellation frustrated them and they noted that these irrelevant ordeals and delays caused problems for them with their travel. The accommodations were also not available at any spot in the country due to the peak tourist season, making them raise their concerns over the service of the flights of British Airways. 

As per the reports, the airline made several announcements of delays at Aruba airport, making passengers wait for their flight. However, they were not informed about any chaos on a priority basis, keeping them stranded at the airport for the whole day. 

At 12:20 am, the airline announced the cancellation of the service of the flights and asked the passengers to retrieve their luggage and vacate the runway. Due to this, passengers were forced to spend their entire at the airport, making them face the harsh and cold weather conditions.

As there was less chances due to no rooms in the hotels, the airline also did not provide any immediate assistance or accommodation arrangements to the passengers. The situation caused tension among the people who were just tourists and seeking to return to their homes. 

Passengers criticized the airport and the airline for their lack of management and added that this was quite a frustrating night as without delay and cancelling orders, they did not receive any other information from them. 

One passenger named Stephan Alex Carry who was supposed to take flight to London noted that such mismanagement was not expected from such as big airline, British Airways. “The delays have caused them serious problems as they even failed to arrange any accommodation for one night on the island.” 

However, British Airways also issued a letter of apology at 2 am while giving reasons behind the cancelation and noted that the decision was taken to ensure the safety and security of the passengers. The airline also promised rebooking and said that they will refund their payment according to the requirement.

