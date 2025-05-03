Former Dominican Republic Police agent shot dead in Colombia in alleged contract killing

Residents of the Monte Verde community discovered the victim’s lifeless body around 2:00 PM along the KM 4 highway after hearing multiple gunshots.

Dominican Republic: An ex-police agent and a merchant from the Dominican Republic, who was residing in Colombia for the last few months was shot dead. The shooting has been suspected from a professional hitman on Friday. The incident took place in a rural district of Riohacha, which is the capital of the department of La Guajira in Colombia.

As per reports, the victim’s body was found by the residents of the community, who responded after hearing multiple gunshots. Residents of the Monte Verde community said that the dead body was found next to one side of a road in lifeless condition at the KM 4 highway at around 2:00 pm.

The incident was immediately reported to the police authorities, who responded to the crime site and removed the body of the victim from the scene, to begin with their investigations and find out the suspects and their motive behind the incident.

The victim has been identified as 39-years-old Waldron Shillingrord, and a native of Dominican Republic. However, concerns are being raised over his presence in Colombia and that too in the rural area of La Guajira as his presence was never known in the region.

Moreover, the accuracy in his murder and the cold circumstances involved in the same have further raised questions about the alleged incident. The officials in the country have launched an investigation into the case to find out the exact circumstances involved. The SIJIN unit has been investigating the crime site, finding evidence to support the investigation and have a clarification.

Netizens react to the alleged shooting

While the authorities continue to perform their investigation, locals across the Dominican Republic express their condolences in the alleged incident.

A user on Facebook expressed his grief as he wrote, “Rest easy brother, you were really a nice soul, feeling sad for this tragic death. Hope you find justice.”

Another user wrote, “This is seriously not acceptable, a tourist is being killed in our country, authorities should investigate thoroughly.”