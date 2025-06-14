SHOCKING: Inmate murdered inside Arouca Prison in Trinidad, Photo leaked

A violent incident at Arouca Prison has left one inmate dead, with a leaked photo circulating widely and raising serious security concerns.

Trinidad: A prisoner was found dead in the Arouca Prison on 13th June 2025. The horrifying discovery by the police officials have been ruled as a murder as the inmate was found hanging with hand tied behind his back in his cell.

A photo is going viral on the internet earlier today depicting an inmate hanging inside his cell at the Maximum-security prison in Arouca. The image was shared by another inmate who was present at the crime site which depicts the deceased inmate in a horrifying state beneath a triple tier bunk bed.

The officials from the region 2 homicide bureau of investigations and the Arouca Police station immediately launched an investigation into the alleged murder and remain at the crime site to find out more details related to the incident.

Authorities have also revealed that the victim was under the care and custody of the state at the time of his death.

This is a developing story, stay tuned with Associates Times for more information on this alleged murder.