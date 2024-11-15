Dominica: Dates announced for 25th World Creole Music Festival

The announcement of the dates for the next year’s event was made by the Ministry of Tourism of Dominica through their official social media account.

Dominica: The authorities have announced the dates for the silver jubilee of the World Creole Music Festival which will take place next year. The recently concluded 2024 edition of the event was a huge success and the next year it will take place from 24th to 26th October 2025.

The announcement of the dates for the next year’s event was made by the Ministry of Tourism of Dominica through their official social media account. The authorities stated that the event next year which is also its 25th edition will deliver an ‘unforgettable experience’.

“The energy is already building for World Creole Music Festival 2025 – and it’s going to be unforgettable,” the authorities wrote in their social media post.

The post also featured Tourism Minister Denise Charles Pemberton who was seen meeting the artists from this year’s celebration.

Minister Charles Pemberton along with PS Lisa Valmond expressed their gratitude for their contribution to the music fest. They also appreciated the artists' performances on the night of World Creole Music Festival which grooved the audience to an enchanting experience.

Notably, the 2024 edition of the World Creole Music Festival was a huge success as many artists from and across the island enthralled the audience with their beats. This year several big names from the music industry attended the event and the same is expected for next year.

The artists included Valiant, Rotimi, Nadia Batson, T-Vice, TK International and the Extasy Band, who entertained the audience on Night One of the events. The second night was thrilled with performances from Damian and Stephen Marley, Umpa, Subance, Asa Banton, and Kassav.

The third also the final night was filled with thrilling performances by Skinny, Gramps Morgan including Duane Stephenson, Midnight Groovers, Luciano, Fanny J, Kai, Signal Band, and Tian Winter.

Notably, the event is an annual celebration of the island’s cultural music and is one of the most anticipated events on the island. The celebration of this event takes place along with the independence celebration of Dominica, which takes place over a month.