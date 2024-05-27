New Jamaican film selected for two Toronto Film Festivals

The new Jamaican film named “Behind Closed Doors” has been selected to participate in the International Black and Diversity Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, and the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival.

Jamaica: The new Jamaican film named “Behind Closed Doors” has been selected to participate in the International Black and Diversity Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, and the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival.

The film will be produced by Orville Matherson- the owner of Yaad Boiiz Film Productions and is based on the story of Amani- a young woman from the countryside of Jamaica. The film will feature actors such as Shevrado Oliver who plays “Jason”, Pepita Little as “Shanika” and Darron Donaldson as “Dr Omar”. It will also include several varieties of local actors and the film will showcase the culture and heritage of Jamaica.

The trailer of the film is likely to be released at the end of this month as producer Matterson stated that the film will turn out to be a resounding success at the box office. The film will be showcased at the International Black and Diversity Film Festival at the end of May and the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival is scheduled to take place this September.

The story revolves around a girl who is unlikely to move to Kingston to attend law school after meeting a handsome, prominent businessman. The businessman offers assistance to the lady and then the story starts moving around the sets of a series of events such as friendship, love, and betrayal.

As per the producer, the film is a Jamaican story as it was written, directed, and produced by Jamaican and the shooting took place on the island. He said that authenticity was the key for them to make the film as it would also showcase the promised culture and heritage of the country which is the prime factor of the movie.

Matherson also outlined that the songs were original and the soundtrack has also been used to assist the musicians in narrating the story. The film has been getting huge recognitions with several awards and the producer outlined that they planed to organise private screenings all over Jamaica and in other counties where the release will take place.