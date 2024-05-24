Kingston Artwalk Festival to promote talents of young film-makers

Kingston Artwalk Festival is all set to kick off with a “Lights, Camera Kingston bus tour" on Sunday

Jamaica: Kingston Artwalk Festival is all set to kick off with a “Lights, Camera Kingston bus tour” on Sunday. The event is designed to celebrate the artistic work of local filmmakers and digital content creators.

The celebration will start with the display of the cultural riches of Jamaica. The event will showcase the historical significance of the downtown theatre scene of the loce stories that have been performed at the iconic Ward, Queens, Ambassador, and Gaiety theatres.

In addition to that, the performances of musicians such as DJ Fenix, the Music House Youth ensemble, and the Denham Town drummers are organized to entertain the audience.

The day will also feature the opening of the artisan village where people are invited for shopping. The domino matches, a cosplay competition, and a jazz performance by Emily Ruth & Ensemble will be remarkable ending of the day.

The festival is shaped to honour the brilliant minds who aspires to be something in the entertainment industry. It will serve as the platform to showcase the talents of young producers, writers, actors, directors, animators, make-up artists and digital artists who have the potential to present and craft their art in unique way.

Deputy Director of Kingston Creative Janet Crick added that the festival will bring artists at the platform where the connection between people and social realities will be professed.

She said that the event will provide exposure to the creators and make them showcase their work and talents to diverse audience. It will also be work as the platform of learning for everyone at the capital of Jamaica.

The Caribbean cinema will also be put in focus where film enthusiasts experience the film offerings of the region. The documentary named Mapping Caribbean Cinema will provide insights on the history and challenges faced by Kingston.

Further, the Africa World Documentary will also be feature event of the festival which will showcase films from their archives.

Female film makers will also be given chance to showcase their talent and present feature films. This will serve as an authentic way of enhancing the role of women in Film industry.

The authorities added that there is a need for the platforms for several talented minds so that cinema significance could be enhanced. Through the festival, the government is looking forward to inspire the people and bring creativity in the cinema of Jamaica.

The festival will be hosted with the partnership between Main Event Entertainment Group, Catherine’s Peak, the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation, and Red Stripe Flavours. It will also feature paint-and-sip sessions with artist Dan Thompson, video game showcases, cosplay contests, art exhibitions and virtual reality experiences.