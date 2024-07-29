Nevis: Mr Kool and Miss culture Swimwear announced at 50th Culturama

Mr. Kool and Miss Culture Swimwear contests at the 50th Nevis Culturama were won by St. Clair Rawlins and Kadedra Lewis respectively.

Nevis: Mr. Kool and Miss Culture Swimwear contests at the 50th Nevis Culturama were won by St. Clair Rawlins and Kadedra Lewis respectively. The Nevis Culturama event is currently being held at the cultural complex in the country.

The contest which was scheduled for Sunday showcased immense talent and the culture of the St Kitts and Nevis. Contenders walked the ramp confidently showcasing their unique outfits and impressing the judges with their immense talent.

The winner of the Mr. Kool contest won with a total of 831 points leaving behind Eliesel Dorset and Devonte Liburd, who were able to score 778 points and 720 points respectively.

On the other hand, the Miss Culture Swimwear contest was won by Kadedra Lewis with 840points. However, Nangela Semple and Shaquoya Flanders grabbed 2nd and 3rd position with 801 and 781 points respectively.

Notably, the pageant contest included a variety of segments, such as the ramp walk, question and answer sessions, and more. The 50th Culturama festival inaugurated on 25th July with a huge opening ceremony which showcased the culture and heritage of Nevis and also showcased cultural performances.

Premier Mark Brantley also joined the event immersing himself fully in the Nevisian culture. The event this year included performances from The Bull, Masquerade, Big Drum, Moko Jumbies, Jumping Clowns, String Band and the Johnnie Walkers.

The event this year is more than special as it’s the 50th anniversary of the Culturama event and is celebrated under the theme- “Celebrating Culture, Embracing History, Its Culturama 50.”

The 50th Culturama was scheduled to take place till 6th August and includes several activities including Poets on the square, Homecoming Party, Soca Monarch contest, Senior Calypso, Cultural queen contest, street parade and many more.

The Nevis Culturama is celebrated every year focusing on presenting the nation’s heritage, including traditions, customs, ethnic dance and music contests. The festival also serves the island’s unique cuisine to attendees, immersing them in a festive atmosphere full of colours and energy.

The parade is the event’s main highlight, providing a dramatic experience with elaborate costumes and rhythms. Every parade is unique in itself depicting ancient folklore, and modern approaches showcasing a brief about the Nevisian culture.