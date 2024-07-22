‘6’ Charter flights reach Vance W. Amory Airport for Nevis Culturama 2024

Nevis: The Vance W. Amory International Airport at Nevis has seen a significant increase in charter air traffic from Anguilla leading in light of the Caribbean’s most important event, the 2024 Nevis Culturama Festival.

According to the sources, the private jets arrived on Saturday at the airport and received six small birds, including 2 from Anguilla Air Services. Trislander and BN2 Islander with another company Bn2 Islander. At the same time, Cape Air Cessna 402, two Trans Anguilla Airways BN2 Islanders, arrived at Nevis Airport of Anguilla.

As the Culturama approaches the arrival of the charter flights indicates the hike in visitors arriving this year to the Culturama. Their visit to the country marks proof of the determination and commitment of the authorities to publicize the event and invite a large number of visitors to experience various activities.

The Culturama this year will celebrate its 50th anniversary and it is the pinnacle of the island’s celebration, attracting locals and visitors from around the world to celebrate the richness of Nevis’ culture. The festival this year will run from July 25 to August 6, and it will include pre-festival activities and events that will offer delightful experiences for all its visitors.

As the long-awaited 2024 Nevis Culturama approaches its 50th anniversary, the authorities have also transformed the cultural complex and village into a colorful paradise.

The recently renovated complex consists of updated bars and is now also equipped with colorful lighting to create a lively and fun atmosphere. The cultural village on the other side now has a new and bigger stage and updated bathrooms.

In addition to this, the authorities of the 2024 Nevis Culturama Festival are also committed to providing entertainment and cultural activities to all their visitors, promoting Nevis arts and culture through poetry evenings, games, water parties, craft and food fairs, and sports. racing, Soca Monarch competitions, steel pans, and more.