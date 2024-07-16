Culture Complex renovated to host 50th anniversary of Nevis Culturama  

St. Kitts and Nevis: As the much-anticipated Nevis Culturama nears its 50th anniversary, the cultural complex and village has been transformed into a colourful paradise.

The newly renovated complex consists upgraded bars, which are now being fitted with coloured lightings which ensures a vibrant and entertaining atmosphere. The cultural village on the other side has now installed a new and larger stage and updated bathrooms.

The complex has also installed a special VIP box upstairs ensuring a better and comforting experience to all the attendees to the event. The advancements are a sign that this year’s Culturama is set to achieve an unforgettable milestone in context to its golden jubilee.

Celebrating Nevisian Heritage

The Nevis Culturama is celebrated to showcase Nevisian identity, which prives the enthusiasm in the locals for their culture. The festival involves showcasing their heritage including traditions, customs and ethnic dance and music forms. The festival also offers the island’s native cuisine to the attendees, immersing them in a festive atmosphere full of colours and energy.

The parade is the event’s major highlight offering a dynamic experience by showcasing elaborative costumes and rhythms. Every parade is unique in itself depicting ancient folklore, and modern8h approaches showcasing a brief about the Nevisian culture.

Culturama 2024 Event Schedule

The cultural event will commence on July 25th, 2024, with its grand opening ceremony at the cultural complex. Below is the complete timeline of events:

Thursday, July 25

Official opening ceremony of Nevis Culturama. Location: Cultural Complex

Friday, July 26

Nevis Culturama Golden Jubilee Ceremony. Location: Malcolm Guishard Recreation Park

Sunday July 28

Kultuuri Swimwear and Mr. School competition. Location: Cultural Complex

Monday, July 29

Poets on the square. Place: War Memorial Square

BONI Panorama Competition. Location: Cultural complex

Tuesday, July 30

Poets on the square. Place: Plaza de Warmemoro

Ladies and Gentlemen. Talented youth competition. Location: Cultural Complex

Wednesday, July 31

HOMECOMING DAY

Homecoming party. Location: Nevisian Heritage Village

Poets In The Square. Place: War Memorial Square

Homecoming Party. Location: Malcolm Guishard Recreation Park

Thursday 1st August

Poets on the Square. Place: War Memorial Square

Youth Cultural Street Parade. Location: Charlestown

Soca Monarch Contest. Location: Cultural Village

Friday, August 2nd

Poets on the square. Place: Place of War Memorial

Final of Senior Calypso. Location: Cultural Complex

Saturday, August 3rd

Art, craft and cultural food fair Culturama. Location: Malcolm Guishard Recreation Park

Emancipation concert Nevis Culturama. Location: Cultural Village

Sunday, August 4th

Cultural Soca Cruise. Location: Prince Devonte

Culture queen contest. Location: Cultural Complex

Monday, August 5

Emancipation J’ouvert Jump Up. Location: Charlestown

Herbert’s Beach Affair 12pm – 12pm – 8am MS Caribbean Queen of Culture Show. Location: Cultural Complex

Tuesday, August 6