Culture Complex renovated to host 50th anniversary of Nevis Culturama  

St. Kitts and Nevis: As the much-anticipated Nevis Culturama nears its 50th anniversary, the cultural complex and village has been transformed into a colourful paradise.
The newly renovated complex consists upgraded bars, which are now being fitted with coloured lightings which ensures a vibrant and entertaining atmosphere. The cultural village on the other side has now installed a new and larger stage and updated bathrooms.
The complex has also installed a special VIP box upstairs ensuring a better and comforting experience to all the attendees to the event. The advancements are a sign that this year’s Culturama is set to achieve an unforgettable milestone in context to its golden jubilee.
Celebrating Nevisian Heritage
The Nevis Culturama is celebrated to showcase Nevisian identity, which prives the enthusiasm in the locals for their culture. The festival involves showcasing their heritage including traditions, customs and ethnic dance and music forms. The festival also offers the island’s native cuisine to the attendees, immersing them in a festive atmosphere full of colours and energy.
The parade is the event’s major highlight offering a dynamic experience by showcasing elaborative costumes and rhythms. Every parade is unique in itself depicting ancient folklore, and modern8h approaches showcasing a brief about the Nevisian culture.
Culturama 2024 Event Schedule
The cultural event will commence on July 25th, 2024, with its grand opening ceremony at the cultural complex. Below is the complete timeline of events:
Thursday, July 25
- Official opening ceremony of Nevis Culturama. Location: Cultural Complex
Friday, July 26
- Nevis Culturama Golden Jubilee Ceremony. Location: Malcolm Guishard Recreation Park
Sunday July 28
- Kultuuri Swimwear and Mr. School competition. Location: Cultural Complex
Monday, July 29
- Poets on the square. Place: War Memorial Square
- BONI Panorama Competition. Location: Cultural complex
Tuesday, July 30
- Poets on the square. Place: Plaza de Warmemoro
- Ladies and Gentlemen. Talented youth competition. Location: Cultural Complex
Wednesday, July 31
- HOMECOMING DAY
- Homecoming party. Location: Nevisian Heritage Village
- Poets In The Square. Place: War Memorial Square
- Homecoming Party. Location: Malcolm Guishard Recreation Park
Thursday 1st August
- Poets on the Square. Place: War Memorial Square
- Youth Cultural Street Parade. Location: Charlestown
- Soca Monarch Contest. Location: Cultural Village
Friday, August 2nd
- Poets on the square. Place: Place of War Memorial
- Final of Senior Calypso. Location: Cultural Complex
Saturday, August 3rd
- Art, craft and cultural food fair Culturama. Location: Malcolm Guishard Recreation Park
- Emancipation concert Nevis Culturama. Location: Cultural Village
Sunday, August 4th
- Cultural Soca Cruise. Location: Prince Devonte
- Culture queen contest. Location: Cultural Complex
Monday, August 5
- Emancipation J’ouvert Jump Up. Location: Charlestown
- Herbert’s Beach Affair 12pm – 12pm – 8am MS Caribbean Queen of Culture Show. Location: Cultural Complex
Tuesday, August 6
- Culture-loving Street parade and final lap. Location: Charlestown.