Nevis: ‘Historic Charlestown’ on display at Social Service Building

Nevis: The Government office in the Social Security Building at Pinneys is honed by the paintings of renowned artist Howard Pain. The paintings are displayed from the artist’s widely anticipated book ‘Historic Charlestown’.

Premier Mark Brantley stated about the event and invited the residents to experience the artwork and the efforts behind them. He extended the invitation on his social media stating “I am inviting you to come see the exhibit of paintings by renowned artist Howard Pain of Historic Charlestown on display at the government offices at the Social Security Building at Pinneys.”

The minister further stated that the paintings of Historic Charlestown have been beautifully preserved by the Charlestown Gallery, which showcase the culture of St Kitts and Nevis. Painters Deborah Tyrell and Clayton Huggins were also there to unveil the paintings in presence of Mark and explain them stating the efforts and idea behind the artwork.

Apparently, this is the first time in history that the paintings are on display for the national island administration (NIA) and will continue to stay there for the next six months.

Howard Pain is a Canadian artist residing at Collingwood, Ontario Canada. Howard is reportedly a retired graphic designer art director and a art gallery owner. According to Howard, he and his wife fell in love with the beauty of the Caribbean countries in 1990 and moved here. There passion and dedication lead them to open up a art gallery in the country in the year 1993.

Howard has since then written two books on Nevis architecture including ‘Traditional Nevis Architecture’ and ‘Historic Charlestown’ showcasing his passion and his view of the Nevis Island.

This exhibition acts as a platform for cultural and arts enthusiasts to experience the richness of the paintings. Howard’s painting style also included a brief description helping to understand the essence of the picture. The visit to this exhibition will surely help the visitors to learn deep about the Nevis culture and its history through the paintings of Historic Charlestown.