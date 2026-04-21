Caribbean Airlines CEO Nirmala Ramai steps down after seven months

Caribbean Airlines has appointed an acting chief executive after Nirmala Ramai stepped down seven months into the role, while the company continues its search for a permanent CEO.

Caribbean Airlines CEO, Nirmala Ramai has stepped down from her position after just seven months in the role. This change was made effective on Monday, 13 April 2026. The company announced that Ramai will now only focus on “core operational priorities” in her substantive role as Chief Operating Officer.

According to an internal memo of Caribbean Airlines, Varma Khillawan, who held the position of Maintenance and Engineering at the Caribbean Airlines has been given the charge of CEO for the period of three months, effective Tuesday, 14 April 2026.

Khillawan is known to be experienced in the airline industry for a long time and has previously also acted as vice president of Human Resources.

Meanwhile the company is searching for a competent candidate for the position of CEO.

Before Nirmala Ramai, the position of CEO was held by Garvin Medera, who left the company in October, 2025. He stepped down after eight years of service making him the longest serving chief executive.

In the past several others have resigned from their positions among them were three members of the state owned carrier’s executive team. Along with this, the chief financial officer Varuna Kuarsingh, chief commercial officer Martin Aeberli and Nalini Lalla, who was the airline’s corporate secretary for over a decade also resigned.

This step was taken just some days after Caribbean Airlines Limited was shifted from the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, making Eli Zakour its new line minister. On Tuesday, 14th April, 2026 Zakour met with some of Caribbean Airlines Limited’s board members.

Zakour said that his priority is to address the airline’s financial challenges, strengthen operational efficiency and improve service delivery to the travelling public, while strengthening the airline’s role in national, regional, and international connectivity.