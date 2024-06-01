Premier Mark Brantley visits Vanilla Paradise Nevis, lauds investors

Premier Mark Brantley visited the Vanilla Paradise Nevis which was created by Gina Empson and her team and enhance the local products

Nevis: Premier Mark Brantley visited the Vanilla Paradise Nevis which was created by Gina Empson and her team and enhance the local products. He lauded the investors and said that the island nations have been progressing rapidly with significant investment in the economic landscape.

He said that the progress was great thus far and offered assistance to the investors in growing vanilla plants in Nevis. He also appreciated the tourism ministry for offering input in providing proper infrastructure to the facility.

Premier Mark Brantley noted,” As we continue to see investors entering Nevis and adding value to our economic landscape, I had the chance to visit Vanilla Paradise Nevis, an innovative vanilla farm created by Gina Empson and her team.”

He was absolutely astonished at what he saw and the progress made thus far. I was even more astonished to learn that all of the inputs from the vanilla plants to the coconut husks to the wooden uprights for the plants are all sourced in Nevis.

Further, Premier Brantley expressed pleasure and invited the citizens to take a trip and assured them that people wouldn’t be disappointed. He extended greetings to Gina and her team for showing their confidence in Nevis and investing in the island.

He added,” If you have not yet visited the farm please take a trip there. I assure you that you won’t be disappointed. Huge congratulations to Gina and her team and thank you for your confidence in Nevis and your investment in our island.”

The authorities at the Vanilla Paradise Nevis expressed gratitude and added,” We were truly honoured to welcome Premier Mark Brantley to Vanilla Paradise Nevis, the island’s very first vanilla farm.”

His visit highlights what can be achieved on this beautiful island with hard work and dedication, especially from our incredible local handymen, craftsmen, and community workers.

“Thank you, Prime Minister Brantley, for seeing the potential and supporting our efforts to bring sustainable farming and new opportunities to our beautiful Nevis,”said the premier.