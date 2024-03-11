Nevis: Charlestown School to host Lion Pride Spirit Week, events unveiled

Charlestown Secondary School is all set to host “Lion Pride Spirit Week” from March 11 to 15, 2024 with different activities and events in Nevis

Nevis: Charlestown Secondary School is all set to host “Lion Pride Spirit Week” from March 11 to 15, 2024 with different activities and events in Nevis. The aim of the event is to enhance the engagement among the students and motivate them for the future.

The week will start with the first activity called “Hair Gone Wild”, featuring Yellow/Gold and Black Hair and Hair Accessories. The best lion-up style will be given the prize which will wisely use the hair spray, headbands, hats, and head ties.

The second day of the week will be named “Roar to Soar” through which the participants will accessorize their hair and wear their Lion Shirt with their uniform tunic, trousers, or skirt. It will take place on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

The third day will be held under the theme- “Lion Feet”, inviting the students to wear their yellow/golf and black socks and cross with a uniform tunic, trousers, or skirt. The activities will take place on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

On the fourth day, the teachers and students are invited to wear their Lion tops and uniform tunics, trousers, or skirts. The activities will be held on Thursday, 14, 2024 under the theme- “Double the Fun Student- Teacher Twin Day.”

The last day will be about other activities of the engagement between students and teachers which will take place on Friday, March 15, 2024 under the theme- “Lion All The Way Up”. The Charlestown Secondary School said that the last day will feature the roaring of the lion attack. The winner will get the cash prize for the best outfit.

The winner for each day will receive a prize.

The Lion Pride Spirit Week will also serve as the platform for the students to showcase their skills in different artistic fields including parlour work, designing and fancy dress competition. It will enhance the horizons of the students and make them enhance themselves in extracurricular activities.

The government of Nevis has been working to enhance the education sector with several measures and steps. Several projects were implemented to enhance the Charlestown Secondary School.