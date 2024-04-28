San Francique: Two men under trial for possessing firearm

Two suspects arrested with possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition in the area of San Francique on Friday, 26 April.

Trinidad and Tobago: Two suspects were arrested by the police officers with possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition in the area of San Francique. The arrest and seizure was conducted by a team of officers during a covert exercise on the evening of Friday, 26 April.

The action was taken on the day by the assigned officers of the South Western Division Task Force, a section of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service in the region. The act of successfully seizing an illegal firearm and ammunition in the exercise was conducted from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm in San Francique, a locality of Trinidad in the southwestern part of the island.

As per the reports, the surveillance exercise was active in the locality and the officers on duty took covert action on received information of illegal activity. During the exercise, the police officers noted a motor vehicle parked along the roadway, which was a Toyota Aqua car of white colour.

It is mentioned that after gathering the required information, the police officers approached the motor vehicle which seemed suspicious. The officers on duty observed two occupants in the motor vehicle whom they introduced themselves and mentioned the reason for being there.

The police officers asked the two occupants to cooperate them with their duty and conducted a search of the motor car. In the search based on their intelligence, it is said that the police officers found a black and brown bronze firearm. With that officers also revealed a trigger mechanism and a firing selector loaded with a magazine. The firearm was containing around fifteen counts of 7.62 ammunition.

Starlight after the discovery of a firearm and ammunition in San Francique police exercises, the occupants were asked for the license and other documents. Both the suspects were held immediately and taken into custody as they were found guilty of carrying illegal items.

The two suspects involved in the offence were identified by their ages among whom one was a 21-year-old man and the other was a 24-year-old man. Reportedly, both the suspect belongs to the El Socorro locality of San Juan, a town of Trinidad in the northwestern part of the island.

Eventually, both of the suspects were transferred to the Fyzabad Police Station for further proceedings and interrogation process. The investigation in the case was continued and the suspect was charged with the offence of possessing an illegal firearm and ammunition without any authority. It is said that both men are scheduled for the appearance in from of the master of court for the hearing in the case next week.