Chaguanas man held with illegal loaded firearm at a bar

Trinidad and Tobago: A 45-year-old man was held by the police officers for the offence of possessing an illegal firearm and ammunition in Chaguanas. The arrest was conducted with the seizure of illegal possessions at a bar in the locality during early dark on Friday, 26 April, around 12:45 am.

The action against the criminal offence was taken by a team of assigned officers from the Central Division Task Force, a section of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service in the region. It is mentioned that during the time of arrest and seizure, the police officers on duty were out for regular mobile patrolling in the locality of Chaguanas, a city of central Trinidad in the western part of the island.

As per the resorts, the team of police officers on mobile patrol headed to a local bar along the Chaguanas Main Road at nearly 12:45 am. The officers on duty made their way to the bar after getting information which led them to respond in order to neutralise the crime.

It is mentioned that after the arrival at the night bar of Chaguanas, the police officers spotted a man among all, whom they found suspicious. It is said that the man was dancing with others on the floor and was dressed in a hoodie with a pair of jeans, both of black colour.

Reportedly, the man was dancing while holding his pants which found as an abnormal act to the police officers. The reporting officers went near to the dance floor and approached the suspect and introduced themselves and their motive to approach him.

On the base of the received information, the police members conducted a search of the suspicious man which led to the discovery of illegal possessions. The police officers revealed in the search, a firearm, which was a Glock 19 pistol. The pistol was loaded with five counts of 9 mm ammunition.

Straight after the recovery of a firearm and ammunition at the bar of Chaguanas, the suspect was asked by the police officer for the legal authority to possess the lethal weapon. The suspect failed to disclose any legal document or license which left him as an offender.

Immediately, the suspect was held by the law enforcement officers for the offence of carrying a legal weapon without any permission. Subsequently, the man was taken into custody and transferred to the police station for interrogation and further investigation.

The man was identified as a resident of the Longdenville locality of Chaguanas, while the name and profession of the suspect are still not confirmed. In the further proceedings, the Chaguanas man is expected to be charged with the offence of possessing an illegal firearm and unauthorised ammunition. It is said that the man is scheduled for a hearing in the court early next week.