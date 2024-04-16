Love and Harmony Cruise 2024 sails across Caribbean Sea, Norwegian Pearl docks in Jamaica

The Love and Harmony Cruise 2024 has set sail for a week of music and entertainment with Norwegian Pearl which departed from the Port of Miami on April 13 and arrived in Ocho Rios, Jamaica on Monday.

On the second day of the Love and Harmony Cruise 2024, the Norwegian Pearl cruised the open sea in Jamaica with activities such as sports, shopping, drinks, and music. The performances of Reggae Legend Beres Hammond will be the featured event for April 16, which will take place at the “All White Beres Hammond Concert.”

The Love and Harmony Cruise 2024 took place every year through which the Norwegian Pearl cruise around the Caribbean Sea. This year, the cruising will be held from April 13 to 18, 2024, featuring musical events, reggae, dancehall, and soca performances.

Patrons from across the globe have booked the sailing in advance, and the vessel carries more than 23000 passengers who will voyage around several Caribbean Sea destinations. This year, the cruise will invite a stellar lineup, including Buju Banton, Tarrus Riley, Alison Hinds, Ghost, Chris Martin, and Captain Beres Hammond.

Harmonizers will also given a chance to explore the rich culture of Caribbean music and the warmth of its people during their time aboard the vessel. They will also allow to taste authentic and delicious cuisine which will be crafted by chefs such as Richie Rich of The Richie Rich Caribbean Taste restaurant in The Bronx, New York and Rodeny Bowers out of Toronto, Canada.

With the packed events and activities, the patrons will also enjoy indigenous genres and event such as themed parties, comedy shows along with th star-studded music lineup. Numerous genres of the parties such as Sailly Away Party, 90s party, Pyjama Part, All-White Night and the School Uniform part will make the patrons groove on the beats of Caribbean culture.

The sports event will be included domino, ludo, basketball and football for six days of the event and excite the sports lovers from across the globe. In addition to the comedy shows, this year, the Love and Harmony Cruise will present Chris “Johnny Daley” and comedian Leon Parkins which will be helpful in creating memories for karaoke.

The authorities of the cruise event also announced that they had received an overwhelming response from cruise lovers, due to which they decided to have chartered a bigger vessel for Love and Harmony Cruises 2024. Next year, the authorities would set the sail aboard Norwegian Joy which is even bigger than Norwegian Pearl.