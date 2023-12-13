Bookings open for Carnival’s 2025 Caribbean Cruise

Bookings are now open for a 16-day musical journey in 2025, perfect for those who love ocean voyages and beautiful music.

Caribbean: A grand 16-day journey awaits those who enjoy wave rides on the seabed and are great admirers of melodious music. Bookings for Carnival ships in 2025 are now open for sale with a special itinerary plan.

Embark on a 16-day journey with the promise of a beautiful experience, diving into the core of American music with the Deep South Rhythms, New Orleans, and Caribbean Cruise.

Authorities state, “The itinerary is prepared in the best way to provide the best experience for the visitors on this musical journey.”

For the start of the 16-day exploration, flights will take off from Heathrow. The plan includes four days of exciting excursions with a serving of 20 delicious meals.

The cruise offers a full-board stay of 7 days on either Carnival Glory or Liberty, with onboard tips included.

To enjoy the adventure of the sea with its rich musical and cultural heritage in 2025, visitors can choose from multiple options available for the journey.

A total of 5 journeys are planned for the year. The first ship will start its journey on 13 January 2025.

The pricing for different facilities on the cruise for different journeys in 2025 are as follows:

13th January:

Inside Cabin: £3259pp

Ocean View Cabin: £3375pp

Balcony Cabin: £3619pp

10th February:

Inside Cabin: £3229pp

Ocean View Cabin: £3315pp

Balcony Cabin: £3629pp

24th March:

Inside Cabin: £3305pp

Ocean View Cabin: £3429pp

Balcony Cabin: £3745pp

29th September:

Inside Cabin: £3609pp

Ocean View Cabin: £3735pp

Balcony Cabin: £4065pp

3rd November:

Inside Cabin: £3705pp

Ocean View Cabin: £3819pp

Balcony Cabin: £4159pp

Deposits are fixed at £401pp, offering flexibility for reservations for excited travelers.

On this journey, the cruise will not only offer the chance to witness the musical magic but also explore Nashville, the birthplace of the Grand Ole Opry, and visit the home of King in Memphis, Tennessee, while enjoying the famous Beale Street.

In Tiny Tupelo, visitors will explore the birthplace of Elvis. Two nights will be spent in the lovely city of New Orleans, immersing in culture and nightlife.

The journey will delve into the history of music with visitors throughout the cruise, and another stay will be at the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel. The last night will conclude in Hank William’s Montgomery in Alabama.

The cruise, with its musical journey, will visit the destinations of Montego Bay in Jamaica, Grand Cayman, and Cozumel in Mexico on its voyage.

As the booking of the Carnival cruise is open, taking ocean and music lovers on a journey of a lifetime, excited visitors are ready to seize the chance to blend in the deep vibes of music with the relaxation of a Caribbean cruise.