LIAT 2020 set to operate two demo flights to St Kitts, Saint Lucia this week

LIAT 2020 is all set to operate two demonstrative flights this week, aiming to obtain Air Operations Certificates (AOC) ahead of the aircraft’s official launch.

Antigua and Barbuda: LIAT 2020 is all set to operate two demonstrative flights this week, aiming to obtain Air Operations Certificates (AOC) ahead of the aircraft’s official launch. The announcement was made by interim chairman- Ambassador Daven Joseph who said that the airline will conduct two flights from Antigua.

The demonstration of the flights will be held in collaboration with the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA). The regulatory body will analyze the flights and use them as a basis for the process of the issuance of the certificates.

As per the reports, the first demo flight will operate on Thursday with their aircraft flying to St Kitts, while the second will take off for Saint Lucia on Friday. The ATR aircraft of the LIAT 2020 was acquired from the defunct LIAT (1974) Ltd and will carry the officials from ECCA and others for the demonstrations.

The airline bought the aircraft with the funds donated by the Caribbean Development Bank at a cost of $4.1 million USD each.

Notably, LIAT ceased the operations of the 1974 aircraft with the last flight on January 24, 2024, aiming to kick off LIAT 2020. The operations were stopped under the supervision of court-appointed administrator Cleveland Seaforth.

The airline faced several problems and challenges regarding its service, leading to the subsequent halt at the arrival of passengers from different markets. One of the leading carriers in the region, LIAT provides seamless travel options to and from different destinations.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda, along with other CARICOM countries, has also made efforts to protect and foster the airline by expanding its service. Several plans and ideas have been put in place to revitalize the airline’s footprints in different markets.

LIAT also collaborated with Nigerian carrier Air Peace which has been used in supporting the airline’s operations and growth. With the upcoming launch of LIAT 2020, the aviation industry is expected to see growth in the operations of the flights.