PM Skerrit intends to invest in Caribbean airline,LIAT announces closure

PM Skerrit wants to invest in an airline that can operate in the Caribbean after LIAT announced permanent closure operations.

Dominica: Roosevelt Skerrit, the Prime Minister of Dominica, disclosed the intentions of the government to invest in an airline that can operate in the region of the Caribbean on Thursday, 11 January. PM Skerrit gave the statement in a program after a statement released by LIAT recently.

Leeward Islands Air Transport Services, commonly known as LIAT, released a statement in which they mentioned the permanent closure of its commercial flying operations from the current month after 24 January 2024.

The step is taken under the guidance of Cleveland Seaforth, the court-appointed administrator, who has gone through the evaluation of the airline with its current operations.

LIAT is a regional airline of the Caribbean, which was founded in 1956 and started its operations after eighteen years in 1974.

The airline was collectively owned by multiple Caribbean nations, like Dominica, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Barbados with their headquarters in Antigua and Barbuda.

The airlines operate their high-frequency flights around the fifteen destinations of the Caribbean region.

LIAT was operating in several destinations in the Caribbean region before 2020. After the change in administration, they were limited to Anguilla, Antigua, Dominica, Barbados, Guyana, Martinique, Grenada, Guadeloupe, San Juan, Puerto Rico, St Kitts, St Maarten and Saint Lucia.

On the issue of a permanent end to the operations of LIAT, PM Roosevelt Skerrit said, “I told Dominicans that if LIAT doesn’t fly for one day, we are in trouble in the Caribbean.”

PM Skerrit said, “I always held the view that governments must be involved for any sustained airline business in the Caribbean region among these island nations to provide service properly.”

As per the vision of PM Skerrit, governments of the region add a certain amount of the expenses related to the working of these airlines.

That is the primary reason why the government of Dominica keep investing in LIAT even after getting continuous public criticism.

PM Skerrit mentioned, “Dominica is still looking to invest in the airline that can serve the Caribbean nations because that is absolutely important.”

PM Skerrit further stated in his statement, “Yes, we need $20 million US dollars to start the airline. Let us come together as governments and make a strategic plan for this airline. We can put in good management, good board members with an Executive Chairman.”

“The governments will stay out from the running of the airline and let the board and the management make and implement the strategic plan of the operations.” He added.

PM Skerrit doesn’t believe in governments running and making decisions about all things, but he wants the equal involvement of the private sector.

PM Skerrit also mentioned, “Discussions are being held with some island nations within the OECS to find possibilities to work together toward the operations in particular sectors that can alleviate the situation within the Caribbean region.”

He also mentioned the importance of investment in these sectors, like airlines by the Caribbean countries, which lead directly to the economic sector of the region.

Aviation is the most crucial part of the tourism sector of the island nations, which holds the biggest share in the economic growth of the region and eventually brings investments.

Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, said in the national budget presentation, “The government had embraced the responsibility to restructure and resurrect LIAT with a vision of returning the airline to the regional skies”.

The people are also sharing their opinions about the issue. Some support the approach of PM Skerrit, while some are looking at it just as another claim that will either never happen or waste the money of the nation.

People are saying, “Once bitten, twice shy. How many OECS member governments would want to invest in LIAT 2020 after the mammoth financial losses with LIAT 1974? PM Skerrit will never invest one cent of his personal finances in a failed business enterprise. He feels empowered to use the country’s revenue without restraint and without doing thorough research.”

They added, “These present OECS governments are colossal failures, especially Antigua and Dominica. Their economies are in shambles. The infrastructure is badly ailing on its dying bed. The healthcare system is in an extremely unhealthy state. The national debt is alarmingly high and ballooning.”

People also said, “The aviation business should be done by the private sector with a hands-off approach by the governments. The most they should do is to create conducive conditions for the investment to succeed. Anything Browne Paper Bag does the Starboy of Stupidity embraces.”

About the statement of PM Skerrit on the involvement of government in the private sector, people said, “That’s odd. Doesn’t the government run DBS? Doesn’t the government run DOWASCO? Doesn’t the government run DOMLEC? What is the prime minister talking about?”

It needs to be seen how other nations in the Caribbean region will react to the proposal of PM Skerrit and how things go forward. Will it work or not?

It is a necessity for island nations to keep the aviation sector moving, which is the machinery of their economic growth.