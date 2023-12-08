LIAT resumes flights disrupted due to maintenance issue in Nov

In a release on Thursday, the airline said that the customers can access those flights without any inconvenience

Caribbean: LIAT announced the resumption of flights, which have been suspended due to maintenance issues in November 2023. In a release on Thursday, the airline said that the customers can access those flights without any inconvenience.

LIAT mentioned that they have been able to resolve the maintenance issues and resumed flying its regular schedule. The flights are currently open for sale as of Thursday, December 7, 2023. The company also extended an apology note to the customers and reiterated its commitment to the safety and comfort of the passengers.

The airline added that the unscheduled maintenance issues have caused huge disruption to the customers, but they will ensure every measure to provide seamless travel through different regions. LIAT also lauded its crew for their hard work in resuming the flights.

Further, the airline also asserted that the coming seasons of winter and Christmas will remain memorable for the passengers travelling through LIAT.

Notably, LIAT announced the disruption of the flights on November 7, 2023. The airline had announced that the issues caused LIAT to suspend its current schedule. Since that day, the company has been working to resolve the issues and put its aircraft back on the schedule.

At that time, the company had not given any concrete deadline for the resumption of the flights due to logistical and supply chain issues. The issues have resulted in the cancellation of several flights for about a month.

LIAT had also adopted several measures to assist passengers at that time. They also assisted travellers and contacted them.

After that, the airline started the work to expedite the maintenance process so the airline could resume its regular schedule.

Due to the disruption of the flights, passengers had also complained about their inconvenience and said it had caused them to reschedule or cancel their several plans and travels.

LIAT is a regional airline in the Caribbean and provides direct flights to several countries of the region.