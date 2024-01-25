Social Media flooded with Netizens’ mixed reactions to LIAT 1974’s final flight

Some of them extended gratitude to LIAT for the decade-long service, while some also showcased their dissatisfaction with the operations of the flight

Antigua and Barbuda: As LIAT 1974 Ltd operated its final flight from VC Bird International Airport, Antigua, the passengers flooded social media by sharing their experiences of travelling through the airline.

Some of them extended gratitude to LIAT for the decade-long service, while some also showcased their dissatisfaction with the operations of the flight. With the mixed expressions of the netizens, LIAT bid farewell to its solo aircraft, an ATR 42-600 and paved the path for the much-anticipated rebirth of 2020 Ltd on Monday.

LIAT 1974 travelled to Dominica, Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines as part of its farewell. It then came back and touched down in Antigua and Barbuda where it received the water salute. All operations of the flights have been ceased on Monday.

The airline expressed pleasure and said that the journey has remained great for all these years. It added that the final flight has ended the chapter and opened new avenues for the upcoming flights. President of the LIAT workers union SVG, Jeremiah Howard, added that the aircraft has served the people of the Caribbean well despite its challenges.

Further, the passengers have embarked on the airline’s final flights and said that they will miss the operations and service. One of the netizens added that the airline held a special place in the hearts and minds of Caribbean people for generations.

Another social media user named Davie E Hodge recalled the journey of the flight and said,” I can remember many flights taken on LIAT to and from my neighboring Caribbean Countries. Safe courteous service delivered by an exceptional staff. The bygone era of air travel. LIAT has been around since the time of such great airlines as Pan Am, and Eastern along with many others, and has outlasted them. A testament to their excellent customer service and the perseverance of the Caribbean people.”

Besides this, a digital creator- Kellon Joramu Bubb also recalled his journey and said that LIAT 1974 was the first flight he ever boarded in his life. He said that his first plane ride was on LIAT when his mom brought him back to Grenada as a baby.

He said,” The earliest memory I have was of me being afraid to get on a LIAT plane in Trinidad on one of my many trips to Caracas, Venezuela as a kid. In 1990 or thereabouts I was lovingly cared for by one of LIAT’s flight attendants when I flew solo from Venezuela as a nine-year-old from Caracas to Point Salines via Port of Spain. My mother was too sick to accompany me back to Grenada at that time.”

Bubb further noted that he always loved the airline as he always took his trips to St Vincent, Barbados and Venezuela throught LIAT. Moreover, his first US visa appointment and subsequent trips to Barbados and Trinidad were all done on LIAT.

He also recalled the jingle and added,” I still remember the jingle that goes like this “More often LIAT, more places LIAT, we flying LIAT the Caribbean airline”.

While expressing gratitude, he said that he is grateful to LIAT for being a part of his childhood and young adulthood and for seamlessly connecting the Caribbean civilization.

Further, some of them also showcased their disappointment and said that the service of LIAT was not up to mark. Several people added that they were happy with the decision as the airline was not doing work.

One of the passengers noted that the service of LIAT was never satisfied as the flight must be told so that future generations will possibly not make the errors that were made by the airline.