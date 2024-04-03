Jamaican musician Buju Banton mourns death of son, passes away at 20

Jamaican musician and reggae-dancehall icon Mark “Buju Banton” Myrie lost his son Miles Myrie who passed away on Monday at the age of 20.

Jamaica: Jamaican musician and reggae-dancehall icon Mark “Buju Banton” Myrie lost his son Miles Myrie who passed away on Monday at the age of 20. The death announcement was made by Jahazeil Myrie, Miles’ brother, and expressed profound sadness over the loss.

Jahazeil Myrie said that he has lost his brother and this is a tragic loss for their family. He further mentioned that his father would not share any other details of the incident as he is not in a position to tell anything.

He said, ”Miles was the pure sole who has done nothing wrong, but he left us very early which is quite disturbing and we are finding it difficult to process the news.” Jahazeil Myrie also highlighted his upbringing and childhood memories which were amazing.

He also lauded the positive and innovative nature of his brother and emphasized his uplifting spirit and energy about doing something new. While describing him as great in every aspect, his brother asserted that his death was a tragic loss as they lost someone significant in the family.

Miles resided in the United States at the time of his death, however, the other details of his death have yet to be revealed. Myrie shared the photo of the pair in his Instagram stories and mourned the loss of his siblings. He said that they had grown up with each other and the sudden loss is not digestable as they are still in their old memories and this is hurting a lot.

The sudden passion of Miles Myrie sent shock waves across the reggae community and the fans across the globe as they offered kind condolences and support to Buju Banton. They said that their wishes are with the family who lost an important member of the family.

Netizens and fans also expressed support for Buju Banton and said that they wished for the capacity for him to bear the loss. One added,” Condolences to Buju family and friends on the passing of your son. May Jah comfort you’ll in this time. And may his ancestors receive him with open arms.Jah love.”

Another said,” My condolences to Buju Bantan and gis entire family. Praying for comfort and peace during these difficult times.”

One mentioned,” Condolences Buju and the rest of his family, may you’ll find comfort in this trying time. My sympathies go out to Buju and the boy’s mother.”