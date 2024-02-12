Jamaican dancehall Teejay made EP debut with “I AM CHIPPY”

Teejay- a well-known dancehall luminary from Jamaica, has made his EP debut with “I AM CHIPPY” on the global music stage.

Jamaica: Teejay- a well-known dancehall luminary from Jamaica, has made his EP debut with “I AM CHIPPY” on the global music stage. The song is the ten-track opus and showcases the raw and dynamic portrayal of his musical prowess and vigour.

The song has been garnering attention from across the globe due to the blend of dancehall lyrics and trap-infused beats. The song was released with the collaboration between Teejay and the Grammy-winning icon Shaggy.

The song also showcased his ascent in the dancehall pantheon and gained an appreciation for his electrifying presence on the global stage. The EP has featured the partnership between Jamaicans such as Skillibeing, Bayka, Quada, Tommy Lee, Jaydon Jones and Malie Donn. The collaborations have come up with distinct talents and unique music albums.

The first project of the collaboration will be “DIP”, which has featured Tommy Lee. It will be produced by Panda with the usage of the pulsating anthem of Teejay, who showcased his unique style. He has also enhanced the dance floors across the globe with his magnifying performance.

Besides this, another project named Fully Auto, ”which has featured talent Bayka also enhanced the seamless and trap infused beats of Teejay”. The music of the artiste has also depicted the blend of energy and lyrical finesse.

Along with that, the female track named “Twerk It”, featuring DJ Frass, is also known as the versatile track of Teejay. He effortlessly enhanced the gritty dancehall vibes and infectious party anthems. In his other track, named “53”, he showcased his opulent lifestyle and his dedication to success in his life.

The best track, “Drift” also worked well for EP in which they presented in two versions. The beat featured the remix from the Afrobeats sensation Davido and tracks reminiscent soundtracks of the blockbuster films such as Fast and the Furious.

The latest “I AM CHIPPY” also showcased the artistic evolution of Teejay with its trajectory to solidify his dominance in the global dancehall landscape.