Jamaica: Man sexually assaults, rapes stepdaughter on several occasions, charged

The law officials in Westmoreland, Jamaica, have charged a 58-year-old painter for rape, grievous sexual assault, and sexual touching of his stepdaughter.

Jamaica: The law officials in Westmoreland, Jamaica, have charged a 58-year-old painter for rape, grievous sexual assault, and sexual touching of his stepdaughter.

According to the reports, the stepdaughter, who is a student, filed a complaint on April 26, reporting the police about the vicious incident. Following the report, the man was apprehended at his house and was brought into custody.

The police officials said that between November and December 2023, the suspect touched the minor inappropriately on her legs and also kissed her on her lips and breast. At that time, the victim was suppressed by the suspect, but the sexual assault continued between January and February 2024.

The complainant told the police officials that he went to the suspect’s room to return him a lighter, following which he held her tightly and started inserting her finger into her vagina, following which he raped her.

Following this brutal incident, the victim was traumatized and reported the incident to the officials. Meanwhile, on May 1, the accused was caught at his house and was taken to the Savanna-la-Mar police station, where he was charged with various offenses of sexual assault.

The crime incidents against women are increasing in Jamaica with citizens asking the officials to take strict actions against the wrongdoers so that females especially teenagers can be saved from his brutality.

In another sexual assault incident, a 30-year-old taxi operator has been charged with grievous assault after he carried out the crime in December 2023.

The accused had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old child on several occasions. It is said that when the relatives of the minor got to know about the incident, they reported it to the police, who subsequently arrested and charged the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as Dohane Morris, and police said that further details have not been made public due to the sensitivity of the incident.