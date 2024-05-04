Jamaica: 80-year-old found with hands and feet tied, killed in house fire

An elderly woman aged 80 was found dead after her house was allegedly put on fire in St Ann, said the police

Jamaica: An elderly woman aged 80 was found dead after her house was allegedly put on fire in St Ann, said the police. The deceased person has been identified as Sylvia Barrett, a farmer and vendor of Spring Garden, Bamboo.

After the fire was extinguished, the officials found the body partially naked, with her hands and feet having small burn marks. Her hands were reportedly tied above her head with an electrical wire, while her feet were also tied with the same colored wire.

According to the police officials, a relative of Barrett saw fire coming from a section of the dwelling and raised an alarm to notify the officials. The fire brigade was also alerted to put the fire on hold.

It is said that the incident took place on Wednesday around 6:15 pm. The officials also conducted investigations and saw the woman’s body in the dining room lying on its back.

Following this brutal incident, police officials have initiated an investigation into it, and the St Ann’s Bay Criminal Investigation Branch is looking for the suspect(s) who carried out this tragic act and killed the female.

Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell also urged the general public to come up with information related to this incident and asked them to assist the officials in catching the suspects.

On the other hand, the dead body of Barrett is currently lying at the hospital awaiting postmortem examination to ensure the exact cause of her death.

The social media users have also expressed their anger over the brutal murder incident, with some calling it a ‘gruesome act.’

“Omg, 80 years old, what could she do for someone to really do such a gruesome act,” wrote a user named Cheers Forbes, while another user said, “Such a wicked act,80 years of age, I pray the perps will be caught, and swift justice added down to them.”

Another user named Rose also said, “Can someone so heartless to do a 80 year old like that, might God something name karma.”