Case of suicide reported in Maloney Gardens, second in a week.

Trinidad and Tobago: One more case of suicide was reported in the nation, where a 28-year-old man was found hanged at his home in the Maloney Gardens neighbourhood of D’Abadie. The unlawful act committed by the man was disclosed and reported to the police department on Tuesday, 09 July, around 01:45 pm. The incident of suicide was observed by the uncle of the dead man.

The D’Abadie man who committed suicide was a local resident of Maloney Gardens, Trinidad, who lived in an apartment on Penguin Avenue. The name of the deceased is disclosed in the reports as Jivaun Andrews, which is officially mentioned in the documents. The first witness of the death of Jivaun Andrews was his relative, to whom he was his nephew.

As per the details collected in the suicide case of Maloney Gardens, the death of the man in his house was observed after a foul stench started spreading. It is said that the first witness was moving from the front of the home of the dead man when he observed something unusual. The witness raised suspicion and tried to check the reason for the foul stench and flies all around.

It is mentioned that the witness was not able to get into the house, and the owner of the place was also not responding from inside. The suicide of the Maloney Gardens resident was discovered when the uncle of the dead viewed inside the house from a window on the south face of the structure. As per the statement of the first witness, he saw his nephew hanging by his neck and was lifeless.

At nearly 01:45 pm on the day, the death of the resident was observed, which was immediately informed to the law protection department. After receiving information about a suicide in their region of Maloney Gardens, which lies under their responsibility, a team of policemen took an instant charge and left for the site. The designated medical officer was also called to the scene.

The site was seized by the police department after the responding team arrived and confirmed the report. The lifeless body of the dead man was seen handed with a yellow piece of cloth. The dead body was taken down and was examined by the designated medical officer. The intakes were shared after the examination, and the dead body was ordered to be transferred from the site.

This case in Maloney Gardens is recorded as the second incident of suicide that has been reported one after another. The last case of suicide was of a man who was found dead by his wife after returning home in Debe. The case was registered on Monday, 08 July, in which a 54-year-old man named Russell Ragoonanan of Orchid Gardens killed himself by hanging.