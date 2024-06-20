Investigation active after discovery of Freeport man’s dead body.

Trinidad and Tobago: The investigation is actively ongoing to identify the reason for the death of a 19-year-old man in Freeport. The dead body of the young man was discovered along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway and reported to law enforcement authorities on Monday, 17 June.

The deceased victim, whose dead body was found along the highway, was identified by the authorities as a local resident of Freeport, a town of Trinidad situated in the western part of the island. The victim lived with his family in the locality at Commonwealth Drive along Nelson Road. Justin Dean is disclosed to be the documented name of the victim.

As per the reports, the dead body of the Freeport resident was spotted on the eastern part of the southbound lane of the highway. The victim was lying dead near the Highway Roti Shop in a bamboo patch. The dead body was found covered with three-quarter pants, other than which no other belonging was collected by the team of investigating police officers.

In the statement given by the family members of the deceased, it is revealed that on the evening of Sunday, 16 June, the victim left his place to run an errand. After that, the victim was reportedly last seen near his home in the locality the next day on Monday. Later on the same day, his dead body was collected by the police officers after receiving information.

It is mentioned that on the night of the previous day, around 11:00 pm, Justin called his mother on the phone and had a conversation with her. The police department was involved in the case after the victim never returned back to home. After waiting till 02:00 am, the family of the victim approached the law enforcement department and filed a complaint that Justin was missing.

The relatives of the victim also reached out to the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, who informed the authorities that they were not able to contact the victim. After the discovery of the dead body of the victim, the information of his death was passed to the family members who identified the deceased.

Subsequently, the investigation was launched by the assigned party of police officers who are trying to figure out the reason behind the death of the victim. The dead body of the Freeport resident is under the process of autopsy, the report of which will help in identifying the possible reason for the death while giving direction to the investigation.

The assumptions are made around the death, among which one reason says that the young man became the victim of a hit-and-run accident. It is also said that the victim was involved in some kind of altercation with a group before his death in the locality. The police officers are also trying to collect CCTV footage from the cameras installed around the locality to find something useful for the case.