Pensioner’s farm looted by three in Caroni during robbery

Trinidad and Tobago: A 65-year-old male pensioner lost some valuable items in a robbery attempted by three individuals in Caroni. The victim was ambushed by the suspects at the farm of the old man located off the Caroni South Bank, where he was working on Monday, 17 June, around 02:50 am.

The criminal act of robbery in the early dark of the day was allegedly executed by three men who were known to the old victim. The old man is identified as a farmer by profession. The victim works at the farm of the Caroni Rice Project off the Caroni South Bank in Trinidad.

As per the reports on the Caroni robbery case, while the farmer was doing his work at the farm, he was approached by three suspects. It is said that the three individuals were full of aggression and armed with a cutlass and two bottles. Reportedly, the assailants ambushed the old farmer with the intention of extracting their own money, which was allegedly owed by the pensioner.

It is mentioned that the three assailants asked the farmer to hand them their sixteen hundred dollars, after which the two men among them grabbed the old pensioner. Anyhow, the victim struggled against them and made his way to escape the place with some effort. Straight after the escape, the farmer hid in the bushy area near the place where he waited till the suspects left the farm.

After some time, when the three suspects of the robbery left the farm at the Caroni Rice Project, the victim farmer appeared out of the bushes. Subsequently, he went inside the farm to take note of the situation, where he discovered that the place had been ransacked by the suspects. The farmer found that the storeroom at the eastern side of farm was also forcefully possessed by the three men.

After checking the entire farm, it was revealed that the three suspects had stolen some valuable items from the place. The items included a generator of twelve hundred watts, a welding torch, an assortment of tools, and ten bags of chicken feeds. The total value of stolen items was assumed to be at least around forty five hundred dollars.

Eventually, the incident of robbery by three suspects at the farm located off the Caroni South Bank was reported to the police department by the old victim. In response, PC Maharaj and PC Stewart took charge and arrived at the location of the crime. The investigation was initiated by the investigating officers after confirmation of the report. The police officers are actively working to trace the suspects involved in the robbery at the farm.