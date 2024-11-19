All you need to know about highly anticipated India-CARICOM Summit 2024

With the focus on agriculture, healthcare, digital infrastructure, renewable energy and pharmaceuticals, the summit is designed to deepen the long-standing ties between the Caribbean and India.

Caribbean: The second edition of the much-anticipated India-CARICOM Summit 2024 is set to unfold in Guyana tomorrow for the strategic discussion on the shared goals of development. The summit which will run from November 20 to 24, 2024, will feature the engagement sessions, dialogue exchanges and potential collaborations.

The leaders of the CARICOM governments including Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Bahamas, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago will attend the summit and extend welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India.

The leaders will interact with PM Modi and share their ways of collaboration concerning matters of the small island developing states, climate change, business and trade.

PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Guyana

On the invitation of President Irfaan Ali of Guyana, PM Narendra Modi will visit the country today and chair the summit after two five years. He extended gratitude to President Ali for hosting the summit and noted that this will serve as the platform to discuss their shared roots, culture and traditions.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Guyana for the first time as Prime Minister of India since 1950 and meet with the leaders of the CARICOM government. He will also address the gathering and talk about the emerging techniques in the sectors including technology, agriculture and health.

PM Modi will shed light on the advancement of India into the agriculture and foster India’s ties with CARICOM in the trade. The issues of the small island developing states will also be highlighted in the summit where Prime Minister Modi will reiterate his commitment towards renewable energy.

PM Dickon Mitchell to co-chair summit

PM Dickon Mitchell of Grenada will co-chair the summit with PM Modi as he is the chairman of CARICOM community. He will delve into the mutual interests of Grenada and India, bolstering their collaborations on the agriculture, renewable energy and tourism.

PM Mitchell, the youngest Prime Minister of the Caribbean will also exchange dialogues with PM Narendra Modi about the impacts of climate change and climate actions. As Grenada has been emerging from the impact of Hurricane Beryl which was severely destroyed in June 2024. PM Mitchell will address the gathering and demand action against the climate injustice for the survival of the small island states.

CARICOM Leaders to address gathering

Several CARICOM leaders including President Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados, Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago and Secretary General of CARICOM, Carla Benette will address the summit along with PM Modi.

All these leaders will focus on the unity within the region and outline the ways of cooperation between the member states. They will use the summit as the platform for discussing their several agendas related to agriculture, tourism and healthcare.

Sustainable Goals: As the leaders of the small island nations, they will talk about collaboration that could enhance the goals of sustainability. They will stress the strategic planning for enhancing the sustainability in the members states, aiming to reduce the impact of climate change and safeguard the survival of the small nations.

Agriculture plans: Agriculture is one of the major sources of income for the Caribbean region and the CARICOM leaders will meet and discuss the future of the sector for their overall growth. In addition to that, the renowned 25% by 25 agenda of the CARICOM will also be discussed where the member states will shed light on their projects or steps taken over the years for the progress of the agenda.

It is expected that the countries such as St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Grenada will showcase how their farmers are being benefited from the agenda when they grow their products and export those to the foreign countries. They will also shed light on future perspectives to reduce the reliance of the Caribbean countries on foreign goods by 25% by the end of 2025.

Renewable Energy: The leaders will also delve into the significance of renewable energy for their survival and talk about the ways of declining the emission of the carbon footprints. It is expected that the countries like Dominica will showcase their resilience energy when they start focusing on the green energy.

Dominica, a member state and a small island state in the Caribbean has vowed to become world’s first climate resilience by 2030 and it is predicted that the delegation will point out their steps in realizing their ambition.

Dominica to confer PM Narendra Modi with highest national award

A highest national award, Dominica Award of Honour will be bestowed upon PM Narendra Modi for deepening the ties between the two countries. The award is announced to mark a sense of gratitude of Dominica and its people for the assistance provided by India during the health crisis of COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca were provided by Indian government to Dominica to mitigate the diseases and enhance their response in the health crisis. President Sylvanie Burton will honour PM Modi with award on the behalf of her country.

President Ali eyeing at long-standing trade collaboration

The summit is considered significant for Guyana as President Irfaan Ali seeks to enhance country’s partnership with India for trade sector. He is looking ways for benefiting the local community of the Caribbean country with the advance technology of India in agriculture and their techniques in turning the raw material into value-added products.

Notably, Guyana consists of 31% of Indian population with which, both countries share close ties due to their culture and traditions. The country celebrates the festivals of India in their communities by hosting “Holi Party”, an Indian festival of colours.

Guyana also hosts a comprehensive week of activities during the Diwali, another Indian festival of light. They also light “Diyas” and burst crackers and President Irfaan Ali also participates in all these events.

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to meet the Indian diaspora residing in Guyana during the India-CARICOM summit 2024.