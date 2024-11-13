PM Narendra Modi all set to visit Guyana, participate in CARICOM-India Summit

The visit is the part of the official visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to different countries including Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana.

Guyana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India is scheduled to visit Guyana from November 19 to 21, 2024 at the invitation of President Dr Irfaan Ali. While marking his first visit to the country since 1968, PM Modi will undertake meetings and interactions to enhance the diplomatic ties and collaboration between the two countries.

Notably, the visit is the part of the official visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to different countries including Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana. The visits will begin on November 16, 2024, and will run through November 21, 2024, aiming to enhance cooperation in various sectors.

PM Modi will visit Nigeria from November 16 to 17, 2024 at the invitation of the President- Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He will embark on his journey to Brazil on November 18 and will run until November 19, 2024, to attend the G20 summit which is being hosted by the President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

In Guyana, PM Modi will arrive on November 19, 2024, and will hold talks to review the strategic partnership between India and the Caribbean region. The leaders of the CARICOM will also gather in the country to meet and welcome the Prime Minister of India, aiming to enhance the bilateral relations with the partnership in the sectors such as energy, tourism and agriculture.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the Second CARICOM-India Summit where he will meet the leaders of the CARICOM member countries. The summit will offer a chance to enhance India’s long-standing friendship with the region.

Prime Minister Modi will also meet and talk with senior leaders of Guyana and also deliver an address at the Parliament of Guyana. He is also scheduled to interact with the Indian diaspora.

Notably, President Irfaan Ali had also visited India in 2023 and participated in the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas as the Chief Guest in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He was also awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman.