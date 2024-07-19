Guapo man wounded in shooting during dispute of two others

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department is conducting an investigation into a case of a shooting in the neighbourhood of Guapo in which a 33-year-old man got wounded. The criminal act of physical harming by use of a lethal weapon took place along Parry Lands Junction during the daytime on Wednesday, 17 July, around 01:20 pm. The shooting was part of a confrontation between two other men, which was not targeted at the wounded victim.

The injured victim in Guapo, who suffered a gunshot wound during the shooting, is identified in the police reports. The man in his early thirties is disclosed to be the local resident of the neighbourhood, who lives at Brighton Cato Trace of Gonzales Village, Guapo, in Point Fortin, Trinidad. The local man is known as Desean Germain among the people in the community.

As per the collected details in the Guapo shooting case, the victim was in the locality along Parry Lands Junction when the unlawful act was executed. It is mentioned that the victim was at the Lotto booth in the area and was playing a mark when the two people ignited an argument. The victim observed that a dispute had emerged at the place between two men, which got heated up.

Reportedly, the two involved men were of different origins, which are mentioned in the recorded statement. Among two individuals, one man was of African descent, while the other man was of mixed descent. As the two men were arguing at the scene, the situation unexpectedly got severe, after which the confrontation took a lethal turn.

The firearm was pulled out at the scene, and the shooting was executed in the locality of Guapo by the armed suspect. In the act, the victim, Desean Germain, got caught by a fired bullet in the open shooting, which left him injured with a wound on his left leg. It is said that the firing was not targeted at Desean Germain but at the man involved in the confrontation.

However, the targeted man was able to save himself from the open firing, and one shot found the victim man present near the scene of the confrontation. Subsequently, the injured victim raised the alarm to seek help from the proper available in the locality and was able to receive the assistance. The injured victim of the Guapo shooting was taken to the Point Fortin Hospital under medical observation.

In the hospital, Desean Germain was examined by medical staff and was treated for the wound of a gunshot on his leg. The police unit was contacted, and the complaint of the lethal shooting in the region was reported. The police officer on duty registered the crime and started the investigation under the leadership of PC Ramkaran.