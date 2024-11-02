Grenada: Afy Fletcher returns home to heroic welcome after stellar performance at T20 World Cup

Grenada: Afy Fletcher received a heroic welcome as she arrived back to Grenada following her stellar performance at the recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and her remarkable achievement as the Female West Indian Cricketer to take the most wickets in a single calendar year.



She came back home on Friday at 5 am, and as soon as she landed at the airport, the cricketer was overjoyed to see all the people who were gathered to support her.



Minister of Sports Delma Thomas, along with representatives from her Ministry as well as representatives from the Grenada Cricket Association, teammates, family members, and students from her primary school alma mater, gave her a warm welcome as Fletcher arrived back to her home.



Amongst other tokens by the persons present, Afy received a plaque from the GCA in honour of her achievements.



Not only this, but the students from her alma mater were seen standing with flyers which had different quotes written on them such as ‘Welcome Home Afy,’ ‘Our Star Here,’ ‘Champion’ and much more. This showcased the children’s immense love for the cricketer.



Notably, Afy Fletcher was one of the two West Indies players to be named in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Team of the tournament. Fletcher, along with teammate Deandra Dottin made major contributions to the West Indies campaign.



The 37-year-old leg spinner was a major performer with the ball and finished the tournament as the third highest wicket taker. She took ten wickets across the tournament and made her home country proud.



It is reported that her standout performances included two three-wicket hauls—against Scotland and England while her best numbers of 3-21 came in the important final group stage match against England that pushed West Indies to secure their spot in the semi finals.



Again in the semi finals, she played a significant role as she claimed two important wickets and contributed an unbeaten 17 with the bat, however, West Indies was not able to win against the opponent team.



As of now, Afy is ranked as the 2nd highest all-rounder in Women’s T20I and has climbed six spots to reach number 23.





