PM Dickon Mitchell visits sister islands Carriacou and Petite Martinique, reviews rehabilitation work

“Our commitment remains steadfast in ensuring that our people receive the support and resources needed to rebuild stronger for the future,” PM Mitchell said.

Grenada: Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell is on an official visit to the sister islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique. During his visit, he assessed the rehabilitation work, highlighting the progress made over time.

PM DICKON MITCHELL'S VISIT TO SCHOOLS IN CARRIACOU

During his visit to the island, the Prime Minister first visited the schools. The visit was led to gather insights on both the ongoing efforts and any additional needs. PM Dickon Mitchell, during this visit, addressed the need for any immediate requirements to ensure resilience and disaster control.

The Prime Minister stated that he is committed to ensuring that all the people of the sister island receive the support and resources that are needed to recover from the damage caused by Hurricane Beryl and ultimately lead to a stronger future.

During his visit to the schools, the Prime Minister greeted the school officials and also engaged in many activities with the children. He participated in origami and other crafting activities with the children, spending a good time with them.

During his interaction, PM Dickon Mitchell communicated with the children about their experience in the newly built schools. The Minister expressed his views over his visit and described his experience of meeting the children as "heartwarming."

“It was heartwarming to see the children in good spirits, especially as they proudly shared their art projects titled “Return to Happiness,” a beautiful reminder of their resilience and hope,” PM Dickon Mitchell noted.

PM DICKON MITCHEL VISITS CONSTRUCTION SITES IN CARRIACOU

The Prime Minister also visited the construction site of the prefabricated homes alongside his colleagues, to make sure everything completes on time. The Prime Minister went along with his colleagues Minister Tevin Andrews, Minister Andy Williams, and Minister Teddy St. Louis.

PM DICKON MITCHEL VISITED CONSTRUCTION SITES IN CARRIACOU PM Dickon Mitchell shared a glimpse of the visit on his social media and stated the experience to be incredibly encouraging and important in rebuilding and strengthening.

“It was incredibly encouraging to see the visible progress being made in our efforts to recover, rebuild, and strengthen our communities after Hurricane Beryl,” PM Mitchell mentioned.

PM DICKON MITCHEL VISITED CONSTRUCTION SITES IN CARRIACOU Notably, the Prefab homes are under construction at the Dumfries locality. The construction of the houses is progressing rapidly. Meanwhile, many other housing and relief efforts are also underway across the island.

OTHER RELIEF PROJECTS UNDERWAY IN CARRIACOU AND PETITE MARTINIQUE

Apart from the construction work going on in Dumfries, other housing initiatives are also being led in Carriacou to provide shelter and relief to those who were affected by Hurricane Beryl. These include the construction of more than 50 hurricane-resilient housing units.

These houses are designed to provide the residents with every facility, including a living room, kitchen, water tank, two bedrooms, solar lights, and more.





