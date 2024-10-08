Controversy erupts over man throwing jersey of Warriors on ground after CPL defeat

After gaining victory against Guyana Amazon Warriors on Sunday night, the team and the fans of Saint Lucia Kings were celebrating in the stadium by dancing and singing.

Caribbean: Controversy has been erupted after a man removed and threw a jersey of Guyana Amazon Warriors on the ground and started hoisting the flag of Saint Lucia Kings. During the celebration of the first-ever victory for Kings in the CPL 2024, the video of the man has been shot which went viral on the social media.

After gaining victory against Guyana Amazon Warriors on Sunday night, the team and the fans of Saint Lucia Kings were celebrating in the stadium by dancing and singing. In the situation, the supporters of Warriors also showcased some disappointment towards the performance of the team and even lashed out on the batters for setting a low score as the target for the final match.

Amidst all this, the individual garnered the attention of the viewers and netizens who were following CPL 2024 for the first day. The incident started debate in the comment sections and divided the social media into two parts with mixed reactions.

The one section of the netizens criticized the man and termed the act as disrespectful for the team and its player. One added,”Players wear the jersey with immense pride and regards, this is not the way to celebrate anything, fans should celebrate victories in a respectful manner.”

One of the Warriors supporters also added that the win and lose is the part of the game and everyone should team spirit. The Kings played a good game in the finals and that’s why they won the match, but this doesn’t mean that people get the right to disrespect someone or any team.

Another social media user called the act was not at all funny and cool, people should act in a civilized manner and do not forget the etiquettes to respect someone. One asserted, "This is shameful act, and people must condemn it as it is not the way treat someone who has lost a game.”

One commented,” That's how Janet Jagan teaches them to act, plus their parents grow them up to be disrespectful as a child many of them curse out their parents and whole family they don't know better all they know is drinking Rum and disrespect people."

However, other sections of Netizens criticized Warriors for running PR to condemn those who are talking about their bad performance in the CPL 2024 tournament. One added,” This is not the way to criticize someone, the man is just enjoying, let him enjoy and celebrate the victory for the team.”

Netizens also noted that Warriors have tried everything to win the trophy, they also played tactics to kick Trinbago Knight Riders out of the game as the match was held in Guyana. Now, they are targeting the fans who are celebrating true victory in the tournament which is shameful for them.

People also stated that the loss of the Warriors in the game is a lesson for them as they were over-confident about finishing the league stage in first position. One commented, ”Saint Lucia Kings took revenge for Knight Riders by defeating Warriors in the finals as they deserve a defeat in a big game.”

Now, the video went viral on the social media as most of the people are expressed pleasure with the victory of Saint Lucia Kings for the first time ever in CPL 2024.