PM Terrance Drew welcomes Taiwan’s Foreign Minister, celebrating strong bilateral ties

During the welcome ceremony at the airport, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas, and Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) To the Federation, Michael Lin were present.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew extended a warm welcome to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Lin Chia-Lung to St Kitts and Nevis, who is on an official visit to the twin-island federation.

This official visit by Taiwan’s, Minister of Foreign Affairs will lead to several key discussions over topics included to strengthen ties between the two nations. Minister, Chia-Lung during his visit, will also meet several officials including Governor General Marcella Liburd.

PM Drew welcoming the delegation at the airport Many other key engagement activities have also been planned by the authorities to be discussed with Minister Chia-Lung, during his visit. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, while sharing a glimpse of Minister Chia-lung’s welcome over his social media wished Taiwan progress and prosperity.

“Our relationship with Taiwan continues to be strong, and we continue to wish Taiwan progress, peace, and prosperity,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Earlier to his visit to St Kitts and Nevis, Minister Chia-Lung visited Saint Lucia, where he participated in several key engagements and assisted the government in the launch of new projects.

ST KITTS AND NEVIS TIES TO REPUBLIC OF CHINA (TAIWAN)

The bilateral ties between the two nations have been growing steadily in recent years, with collaborative efforts and projects leading to enhanced infrastructure and facilities for the citizens.

The ties between the two grew stronger during recent times as Prime Minister Terrance Drew along with his delegation went to Taiwan for a 5-day official meet. The delegation included the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas, the PM’s wife, Diani Prince-Drew, the Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley, and other senior officials.

The twin-island federation of St Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan) have been in a mutual partnership since 1983 and their ties have since then benefitted people of both sides.

The project lead under this partnership had a focus on resilience, education, medical care, sustainable development, and more.

RECENT PROJECTS LAUNCHED IN ST KITTS AND NEVIS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TAIWAN

The governments of St Kitts and Nevis, and the Republic of China (Taiwan) recently signed a formal agreement on 30th July 2024 for the official launch of The Mental Health Service System Enhancement Project in the federation.

This project was launched in light of blooming awareness and strengthening the offerings of Mental health services through a reduced gap in prevention, screening, and early detection of mental disorders.

Another major project signed under this partnership is the construction of a climate-smart JNF Hospital. This project has been rapidly undergoing construction, with significant visible improvements every month.

Whilst the main building of this climate-smart hospital is currently underway, the old and current hospital has been also receiving significant improvements. Recently, Prime Minister Terrance Drew shared a glimpse of the new equipment added to the hospital faculty.

These included brand-new kitchen equipment which is of industrial grade. This will ensure that the quality and efficiency remain at the top while distributing the meals to the patients.

While highlighting this upgrade he wrote, “Although a new hospital is on the way, JNF will still receive significant investments for the benefit of our people and healthcare personnel.”

These improvements will notably enhance patient care and treatment while ensuring that the quality and standards are met for all the nutritional needs of patients.

