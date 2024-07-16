Freeport Police probing murder of Venezuelan man

Trinidad and Tobago: The law enforcement department of the twin island nation faced the incident of a murder in which a Venezuelan national got killed in the town of Freeport. The male victim of foreign origin was found dead at his home, who was stabbed to kill by the unknown attacker on the beginning hour of Monday, 15 July, around 12:45 am.

The identity of the dead Venezuelan man in the murder case in Freeport is confirmed and disclosed by the police department. The deceased victim of foreign land is mentioned in the reports as a 23-year-old man, whose officially documented name was Fayge Acosta. Fayge Acosta was living at a house situated in Freeport, Trinidad, where he got attacked and was found wounded.

As per the confirmed details about the case of the murder of a Venezuelan man by stabbing, the victim was targeted by a killer while he was at his house in Freeport. It is said that the victim, Fayge Acosta, was attacked by the unknown assailants while other relatives of the man were also present at the place. However, the man was alone in his room at the time of the fatal incident.

It is mentioned in the details that the fatal act was observed by the relatives of the victim when the screaming of the man echoed around the house. The noise was heard by the relatives, who instantly made their way to check the reason behind it and to take note of the circumstances. During the check, the relatives explored the criminal act.

As the relatives went to the victim man, they found that Fayge Acosta was attacked fatally inside the premises, anyhow, the attacker was already out of the crime scene. Straight after exploring the criminal incident, the relatives contacted the law enforcement agency and explained the incident of the stabbing to them.

Reportedly, the Venezuelan victim of the fatal stabbing was suffering from the wound of attack on his chest. The emergency health service was also contacted, and the bleeding young man was instantly helped to arrive at the Couva Hospital for medical treatment. The time was noted around 12:45 am when the police department was contacted, and the on-duty officer came into action.

At nearly 03:30 am on the day, the hospital pronounced the man of foreign origin lifeless officially as he was not able to survive the severe injury of the attack. Subsequently, the case of the stabbing murder of a Venezuelan man in Freeport was registered, and the investigation was launched.

The house of Freeport, where the fatal crime took place against the young victim was sealed and searched for the collection of the traces of evidence left behind by the attacker. The police department is probing the case of the murder of a Venezuelan in Freeport, which has no situated reason till now. The officers are looking for the attacker.